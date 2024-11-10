How to watch and live stream 2024 AVP League Championship Volleyball Final

The Dallas Dream and San Diego Smash compete for the AVP League Championship title this weekend

The AVP Championships delivered thrilling semifinal matchups at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, featuring the Dallas Dream against the Miami Mayhem and the New York Nitro against the San Diego Smash, with each team striving for a place in Sunday’s final.

The Dallas Dream secured their spot with an impressive five-sets-to-one victory over the Mayhem. On the other side, the San Diego Smash men’s team swept the Nitro in straight sets, while their women’s squad took an early 1-0 lead as the match continued to unfold.

The AVP League Championship is making its debut, as the league’s top four teams gear up to compete for the crown. The semifinals are set for Saturday, November 9, with the championship and third-place match following on Sunday, November 10. The lineup of teams, based on seeding, includes the New York Nitro, Dallas Dream, Miami Mayhem, and San Diego Smash, all facing off in a knockout-style format. Each of these teams has maneuvered through an array of fresh challenges throughout the league’s inaugural season.

Mixed men's and women's pairs joined forces to represent a total of eight teams, with wins and losses contributing to their combined standings. Each team played 16 matches at notable venues like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Honda Center in Anaheim. Matches followed a best-of-three set format, with each set going to 15 points instead of the usual 21, creating shorter, faster-paced games.

Adding another twist for the playoffs, if the men's and women's pairs from a team split their matches, it triggers a "Golden Set" to determine the winner. Each team chooses which pair will start, while a relief duo can substitute in once one team reaches eight points.

AVP League Championship Final start time & venue

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm EDT to 7 pm EDT (AVP Final) Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park Location: Los Angeles, CA

The playoff action gets underway at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, from Nov. 9-10.

Following the semi-finals held on Saturday, November 9, Dallas Dream and San Diego Smash advanced for the final showdown (6 pm-7 pm EDT) this Sunday, while New York Nitro and Miami Mayhem will compete in a 3rd place match (4pm-5pm EDT) earlier on the same day.

How to watch AVP League Championship Final online - TV channels & live streams

Live Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming: Bally Live app, ballylive.com, Fubo

The 2024 AVP League Championship Final will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network at 6 pm EDT. This event marks the culmination of the AVP League season and will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial.

Fans can also watch the matches live on the Bally Live app and at ballylive.com. In addition, matches from the championship will be archived on the AVP's official YouTube channel after airing.

Date Fixture TV Channel / Streaming Option Saturday, Nov. 9th #2 Dallas Dream vs #3 Miami Mayhem, 9pm EDT or 6pm PST #1 New York Nitro vs #4 San Diego Smash, 11pm EDT or 8pm PST Bally Live Sunday, Nov. 10th 3rd Place Match (New York Nitro vs Miami Mayhem), 4pm EDT or 1pm PST AVP League Championship Final (Dallas Dream vs San Diego Smash), 6pm EDT or 3pm PST Bally Live (3rd Place) CBS Sports Network (Championship Final)

