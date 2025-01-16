How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in a highly anticipated Western Conference clash at Ball Arena in Denver.

In their previous meeting, the Oilers overcame an early deficit to secure a hard-fought win against the Avalanche. Edmonton dominated key areas of the game, firing 33 shots on goal and winning an impressive 70% of the faceoffs. Despite going 0-for-2 on the power play, they managed to score four even-strength goals. Defensively, they recorded nine hits and 15 blocked shots, showcasing a team effort that stood out as one of their most complete performances of the season.

The Avalanche have grappled with injuries throughout the campaign, which has occasionally hampered their consistency. Nonetheless, they've managed to stay competitive. Colorado aims to bounce back and deliver a stronger showing as they welcome the reigning Western Conference champions to their home ice for the second time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Avalanche will square off against the Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers team news & key performers

Colorado Avalanche team news

For Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon, one of the league's premier players, was unable to find the back of the net in the previous matchup. His success will hinge on winning faceoffs, an area where he struggled last time, going 5-for-14. Improved puck possession through better performance at the dot could give the Avalanche more opportunities to create quality scoring chances. In their previous loss, Colorado managed 28 shots on goal but converted just one of their five power-play opportunities, underscoring missed chances on special teams.

Cale Makar, another key figure for Colorado, failed to make an impact on the scoresheet in the earlier game. Much of the Avalanche's offensive success hinges on Makar’s ability to either score or set up teammates, making his contribution crucial in this rematch.

In net, the Avalanche will turn to MacKenzie Blackwood, who offers a notable upgrade over Alexandar Georgiev. Blackwood will face the daunting task of containing the dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl. For him to succeed, the Colorado defense will need to step up their game, particularly in shot-blocking, an area where they managed only nine blocks in the prior matchup.

Edmonton Oilers team news

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins spearheaded the Oilers' offense in the previous matchup, contributing a goal and an assist. Jeff Skinner and Adam Henrique also added assists to the cause. However, Leon Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet, while Connor McDavid chipped in with a key assist. The victory, achieved on hostile ground, demonstrated Edmonton's resilience and collective determination.

Heading into this encounter, Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid will seek additional support from Zach Hyman in front of the net. Meanwhile, Draisaitl looks to spark some offensive chemistry with linemates Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson. The Oilers are also hoping for contributions from their depth lines to replicate their earlier success.

Between the pipes, Stuart Skinner delivered a stellar performance in the last meeting, stopping 27 shots and allowing just one goal. If he gets the nod again, he will provide a steady presence in goal. Alternatively, Calvin Pickard, who boasts a 10-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage, is another reliable option for a team navigating occasional goaltending inconsistencies.

Head-to-head record