How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche are scheduled to meet the Vegas Golden Knights to start a highly anticipated NHL game on November 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden Knights are hoping to make it three wins in a row.

For the season, Colorado is 12-10, with a 6-6-0 mark at home. With 75 goals scored and 83 goals given up, the Avalanche currently have a -8 goal difference.

Conversely, Vegas is 14-6-2 overall and 6-4-2 away from home. With 85 goals, which is an average of 3.9 per game, the Golden Knights are second in the NHL.

This is the second time this season that these two teams are facing each other. In their first game, Vegas won 8–4.

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a thrilling NHL game on November 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexander Georgiev maintains a 6-5-0 record, 3.49 GAA, and .871 SV%.

Justus Annunen has a 6-4-0 record, 3.23 GAA, and .872 SV%.

Nathan MacKinnon contributes 35 points (7 goals, 28 assists).

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill is 9-4-1 with a 2.99 GAA, .887 SV%, and a shutout.

Ilya Samsonov has a 5-2-1 record, 3.08 GAA, .904 SV%, and no shutouts.

Jack Eichel has 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists).

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Pietrangelo Upper body injury Day-to-Day William Karlsson Personal Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Golden Knights and the Avalanche have faced each other five times before so this game could be very close. The Avalanche have won two of the last five games, which includes a 3-0 shutout on the 11th of January 2024. The Knights have earned three of the last five games, including a strong 8-4 win on October 10, 2024. The game could go either way because the Avalanche can shut down the Vegas Golden Knights in some games and beat them 3-1 on October 4, 2024. Both teams have strong offensive power, but Vegas may have the edge because they score more goals. This is especially true since they have been more steady offensively in their recent wins. But Colorado can come back from a loss, especially at home, so this will probably be a close game.

Date Results Oct 10, 2024 Knights 8-4 Avalanche Oct 04, 2024 Avalanche 3-1 Knights Oct 02, 2024 Knights 6-1 Avalanche Apr 15, 2024 Knights 4-3 Avalanche Jan 11, 2024 Avalanche 3-0 Knights

