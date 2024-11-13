How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Los Angeles Kings to open an electrifying NHL clash on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. This comes after the Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.
In total, the Avalanche have an 8-8 record, with a 5-5-0 record at home. They have an 8-3-0 record when getting three or more goals, which shows how capable they are.
As a whole, the Kings are 9-5-3, and their road record is 5-4-2. Los Angeles has scored 55 goals so far this season and given up 49, for a difference of +6.
On Wednesday, these two sides are scheduled for their first game of the season against each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.
Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time
The Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|November 13, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
This season, Nathan MacKinnon has 23 assists, 7 goals, and 30 points, which is the most in Colorado.
Mikko Rantanen has been in the penalty box for 14 minutes because he has been given seven penalties.
Goalie Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 3–5–0 and has made 190 saves while giving up 30 goals (a 3.8 goals-against average).
Colorado Avalanche Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jonathan Drouin
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Tucker Poolman
|Head injury
|Out
Los Angeles Kings team news
Anze Kopitar has 18 goals and 13 assists, which is the most on the team.
Kyle Burroughs has 20 penalty minutes, which is the most on his team and the 24th most in the league.
In goal, Darcy Kuemper has a record of 4-2-3 and a save percentage of .903, which is sufficient for 32nd in the league. He also allows 2.6 goals per game.
Los Angeles Kings Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alex Turcotte
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Arthur Kaliyev
|Clavicle injury
|Out
Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record
After five games against each other, the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings split the wins, with the Avalanche gaining three times and the Los Angeles Kings winning twice. Colorado's latest win on the 27th of January 2024, was a dominant 5-1 showing how well they can score. The Avalanche also beat Los Angeles 5-2 in two other games, with the most recent win coming on October 12, 2023. Los Angeles, on the other hand, beat Colorado by a score of 4-1 in December of 2023 and 5-2 in March 2023, showing that they could put Colorado under fire. Both teams can win games with a lot of points, so this game might come down to whether the Avalanche can keep scoring at home or whether Los Angeles's toughness on the road will win. Given how well they have worked offensively against each other during recent games, the result may depend on which team can keep up their defensive action.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 27, 2024
|Avalanche 5-1 Kings
|Dec 04, 2023
|Kings 4-1 Avalanche
|Oct 12, 2023
|Avalanche 5-2 Kings
|Apr 09, 2023
|Avalanche 4-3 Kings
|Mar 10, 2023
|Kings 5-2 Avalanche