How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Los Angeles Kings to open an electrifying NHL clash on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. This comes after the Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

In total, the Avalanche have an 8-8 record, with a 5-5-0 record at home. They have an 8-3-0 record when getting three or more goals, which shows how capable they are.

As a whole, the Kings are 9-5-3, and their road record is 5-4-2. Los Angeles has scored 55 goals so far this season and given up 49, for a difference of +6.

On Wednesday, these two sides are scheduled for their first game of the season against each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on November 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 13, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

This season, Nathan MacKinnon has 23 assists, 7 goals, and 30 points, which is the most in Colorado.

Mikko Rantanen has been in the penalty box for 14 minutes because he has been given seven penalties.

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev has a record of 3–5–0 and has made 190 saves while giving up 30 goals (a 3.8 goals-against average).

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Out Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

Anze Kopitar has 18 goals and 13 assists, which is the most on the team.

Kyle Burroughs has 20 penalty minutes, which is the most on his team and the 24th most in the league.

In goal, Darcy Kuemper has a record of 4-2-3 and a save percentage of .903, which is sufficient for 32nd in the league. He also allows 2.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Turcotte Upper body injury Out Arthur Kaliyev Clavicle injury Out

Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

After five games against each other, the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings split the wins, with the Avalanche gaining three times and the Los Angeles Kings winning twice. Colorado's latest win on the 27th of January 2024, was a dominant 5-1 showing how well they can score. The Avalanche also beat Los Angeles 5-2 in two other games, with the most recent win coming on October 12, 2023. Los Angeles, on the other hand, beat Colorado by a score of 4-1 in December of 2023 and 5-2 in March 2023, showing that they could put Colorado under fire. Both teams can win games with a lot of points, so this game might come down to whether the Avalanche can keep scoring at home or whether Los Angeles's toughness on the road will win. Given how well they have worked offensively against each other during recent games, the result may depend on which team can keep up their defensive action.

Date Results Jan 27, 2024 Avalanche 5-1 Kings Dec 04, 2023 Kings 4-1 Avalanche Oct 12, 2023 Avalanche 5-2 Kings Apr 09, 2023 Avalanche 4-3 Kings Mar 10, 2023 Kings 5-2 Avalanche

