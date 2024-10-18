How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks to start an electrifying NHL game on October 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Colorado Avalanche have a bad start with a record of 0-3-0. Whereas the Anaheim Ducks have a record of 1-1-0, seeking their first win.

Colorado's penalty kill is quite bad, finishing 31st within the league with an average 57.1% success rate. This could make special teams very important in this game. Anaheim, on the other hand, has a strong penalty kill of 85.7%, which ranks them 11th across the league.

While both teams could do better in the face-off circle, Colorado wins 47.3% of the time, which is a little better than Anaheim's 46%, which ranks 27th.

Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks will meet in an epic NHL game on October 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date October 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, ALT, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Justus Annunen has a 0-1-0 record, and a 4.69 GAA, with a.765 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 0-2-0 record, a 6.58 GAA, as well as a .787 save percentage.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 5 points in the first few games (one goal and 4 assists).

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Out Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

James Reimer, the goalie for the Anaheim Ducks, has had a good start, even though he is 0-1-0. He has a 3.00 goals-against average and a good .906 save percentage.

Isaak Lundestrom has scored another goal and taken two shots on goal.

Troy Terry has scored one goal and earned one point.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

For the last five times that the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks have faced each other, Colorado has won four of those five games. Notably, their best game was on the 16th of November 2023, when they easily beat the Avalanche 8–2. Their most recent game, on December 6th, 2023, finished in a close 3-2 victory for the Avalanche. The only time Anaheim won was on the third of December 2023, in an intense 4-3 game. The Avalanche are having a rough start to the season, especially in goal, so Anaheim might try to take advantage of their defense problems. But Colorado has won this game before, and Nathan MacKinnon is off to a good start. If they can tighten up their defense, they could have the edge.

Date Results Dec 06, 2023 Avalanche 3-2 Ducks Dec 03, 2023 Ducks 4-3 Avalanche Nov 16, 2023 Avalanche 8-2 Ducks Apr 10, 2023 Avalanche 5-4 Ducks Mar 28, 2023 Avalanche 5-1 Ducks

