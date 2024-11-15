How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche are ready to take on the Washington Capitals in a thrilling NHL battle on November 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The Colorado Avalanche are coming into this game after Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick in their 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Avalanche are 9-8 overall and 6-5-0 at home. They are also 4-1-0 in games, which is decided by one goal.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are 10-4-1 on the season. They are 3-2-0 on the road and 3-0-1 when the game is decided by just one goal.

Friday's game is the first time these two teams will square off against each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals will meet in an electrifying NHL game on November 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS2, ALT2, MNMT2, KTVD

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has scored seven goals and set up 26 assists in 17 games so far this season, giving him 33 points.

Mikko Rantanen was called for 7 penalties, scoring 14 minutes.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 4-5-0 record and has given up 32 goals, which is an average of 3.6 goals against per game. He has a .864 save percentage after making 203 stops.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Miles Wood Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has 23 points and 18 assists, which is the most on the Washington team.

Brandon Duhaime has 18 penalty minutes, which is the most on the Capitals and the 37th most in the game.

Logan Thompson is a goalie who has a 7-0-1 record, a .906 save rate (26th in the league), and an average of 2.7 goals against.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Avalanche have beaten the Capitals four times in their last five meetings. The Avalanche scored a lot more goals than the Capitals. They beat the Capitals by scores of 6-3 on the 14th of February 2024, as well as 6-2 on the 25th of January 2024, showing how strong their offense was. A 3-2 victory in January of 2023 and a 4-0 defeat in November 2022 were also close games that Colorado won. The Capitals did beat Colorado in a close game in April 2022, though, showing that they can beat them when they execute their best. The Avalanche might be the favorite based on recent results, especially since key players such as Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have been performing well offensively. However, Washington has an excellent road record and has been tough in close games in the past so they could keep it close.

Date Results Feb 14, 2024 Avalanche 6-3 Capitals Jan 25, 2024 Avalanche 6-2 Capitals Jan 25, 2023 Avalanche 3-2 Capitals Nov 20, 2022 Avalanche 4-0 Capitals Apr 19, 2022 Capitals 3-2 Avalanche

