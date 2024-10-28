How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks is set to take place on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a record of 2-6-1 and the Colorado Avalanche have a record of 4-4-0.

Colorado's power play stands as one of the best in the league, with a 37.9% conversion rate that places them ahead when they have a man edge. Chicago's power play, on the other hand, is only 20%, which ranks it 15th and makes it less of a constant threat.

Colorado has had a rough penalty kill, with a poor 70.8% kill rate that ranks them 29th within the league. The penalty kill for Chicago is better; it's 77.8%, which is 16th in the league. This could help them defend against Colorado's strong attack.

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet in an epic NHL battle on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CHSN, ALT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Justus Annunen is the Avalanche's more reliable goalie, with a 4-1-0 mark, and 2.48 goals-against average, with a .905 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough time. He has a 1-3-0 record, a high 4.99 GAA, and a scary .810 save percentage, which makes him a risk in the net.

Cale Makar has 15 points, including three goals and twelve assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ross Colton Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has experienced a tough start in goal for the Blackhawks, with a record of 2–5–0, a 3.20 goals against average, along with an .893 save percentage.

Connor Bedard, a rookie forward, has shown promise on offense by scoring 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) and adding steadily in his first season.

Teuvo Teravainen is additionally helpful, scoring three goals and setting up four assists while getting 19:39 of ice time per game.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Joey Anderson Illness Day-to-Day Arvid Soderblom Illness Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche have a huge advantage over the Chicago Blackhawks in this matchup. They've won four of the last five meetings between these two teams, with three shutouts and a mean of 4.6 goals per game. The last time Chicago beat Colorado was in December 2023, a 3-2 win. Since then, they have had a hard time getting past their defense. The Avalanche had a strong power play (37.9%), and Chicago had problems with both attack and penalty kill. This means that Colorado is likely to take control again, particularly if Justus Annunen starts because he has a good GAA and save percentage. Meanwhile, Chicago might look to Connor Bedard as well as Teuvo Teravainen to spark their offense, but they'll have to beat the Avalanche's recent defense record towards them to stay in the game.

Date Results Mar 05, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks Mar 01, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks Dec 20, 2023 Blackhawks 3-2 Avalanche Oct 20, 2023 Avalanche 4-0 Blackhawks Mar 21, 2023 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks

