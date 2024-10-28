How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks is set to take place on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a record of 2-6-1 and the Colorado Avalanche have a record of 4-4-0.
Colorado's power play stands as one of the best in the league, with a 37.9% conversion rate that places them ahead when they have a man edge. Chicago's power play, on the other hand, is only 20%, which ranks it 15th and makes it less of a constant threat.
Colorado has had a rough penalty kill, with a poor 70.8% kill rate that ranks them 29th within the league. The penalty kill for Chicago is better; it's 77.8%, which is 16th in the league. This could help them defend against Colorado's strong attack.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time
The Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet in an epic NHL battle on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|October 28, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CHSN, ALT
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
Justus Annunen is the Avalanche's more reliable goalie, with a 4-1-0 mark, and 2.48 goals-against average, with a .905 save percentage.
Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough time. He has a 1-3-0 record, a high 4.99 GAA, and a scary .810 save percentage, which makes him a risk in the net.
Cale Makar has 15 points, including three goals and twelve assists.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ross Colton
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Jonathan Drouin
|Upper body injury
|Out
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Petr Mrazek has experienced a tough start in goal for the Blackhawks, with a record of 2–5–0, a 3.20 goals against average, along with an .893 save percentage.
Connor Bedard, a rookie forward, has shown promise on offense by scoring 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) and adding steadily in his first season.
Teuvo Teravainen is additionally helpful, scoring three goals and setting up four assists while getting 19:39 of ice time per game.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joey Anderson
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Arvid Soderblom
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record
The Colorado Avalanche have a huge advantage over the Chicago Blackhawks in this matchup. They've won four of the last five meetings between these two teams, with three shutouts and a mean of 4.6 goals per game. The last time Chicago beat Colorado was in December 2023, a 3-2 win. Since then, they have had a hard time getting past their defense. The Avalanche had a strong power play (37.9%), and Chicago had problems with both attack and penalty kill. This means that Colorado is likely to take control again, particularly if Justus Annunen starts because he has a good GAA and save percentage. Meanwhile, Chicago might look to Connor Bedard as well as Teuvo Teravainen to spark their offense, but they'll have to beat the Avalanche's recent defense record towards them to stay in the game.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 05, 2024
|Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks
|Mar 01, 2024
|Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks
|Dec 20, 2023
|Blackhawks 3-2 Avalanche
|Oct 20, 2023
|Avalanche 4-0 Blackhawks
|Mar 21, 2023
|Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks