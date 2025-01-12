How to watch the 2025 Australian Open: TV coverage, streaming live, date, match times & more

When and where to catch the action from Australian Open this winter

As the New Year festivities wrap up, the focus shifts to the much-anticipated first Grand Slam of the season—the 2025 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, reigning champions and the current world No. 1 players, enter the tournament eager to retain their crowns. Sinner, in particular, is aiming to put the controversies of 2024 firmly behind him. The Italian narrowly avoided suspension last March after testing positive for banned substances in two separate instances. However, he was cleared of wrongdoing as it was determined he bore "no fault or negligence," having used a medicated spray containing a steroid to treat a finger injury.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka has started the new season in impressive fashion, claiming victory in a Brisbane warmup event. The Belarusian triumphed over Polina Kudermetova in a three-set battle, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, marking the 18th title of her career.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic remains the undisputed master of Melbourne. The Serbian star heads to Australia with his sights set on a historic 11th singles title at the tournament and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam overall. Adding to the intrigue, Djokovic will be guided by none other than Andy Murray, a fellow tennis legend and former rival who stepped away from professional play just last year to transition into coaching.

The stage is set for an electrifying fortnight of tennis as the world's best battle it out under the Australian sun.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

Australian Open 2025 key details

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 26 Venue: Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia Surface: Hard Court

The 2025 Australian Open first round starts on Sunday, January 12 and runs through 15 days until Sunday, January 26 – finishing off with the men's singles final.

How to watch and livestream the Australian Open 2025

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

ESPN, Tennis Channel Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+, which will deliver extensive coverage, including live streams of every match. Tennis Channel will complement this with in-depth highlights, expert analysis, player interviews, and match replays. Additionally, select games will air on ESPN and ESPN2.

For viewers seeking streaming options without a cable subscription, matches can also be accessed on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial.

Australian Open 2025 schedule

The opening matches for both the women's and men's singles at the Australian Open are set to kickstart on Sunday, January 12. Play on the show courts will typically get underway at 12 pm local time.

For fans tuning in from the United States, this means the action begins at 8 pm on Saturday evening, the day before.