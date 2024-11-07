How to watch today's Australia vs Pakistan One-Day International Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2nd ODI cricket match between Australia and Pakistan, as well as start time and team news.

Australia heads into Friday's ODI in Adelaide with a chance to clinch the three-match series against Pakistan by taking a 2-0 lead.

After a hard-fought victory in the first ODI, the visiting side is determined to step up, as they face a must-win situation to keep the series alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan One-Day International cricket match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Melbourne and Perth will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Australia vs Pakistan start time & pitch report

Date: Thursday, November 7 Start time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Adelaide Oval Location: Adelaide

The second ODI cricket match between Australia and Pakistan will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

It will start at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in the US.

The surface at Adelaide Oval typically provides an even contest between bat and ball. Early in the game, fast bowlers can take advantage of the pitch’s bounce and pace, creating a tough start for batters. As the match progresses, particularly in extended formats, the pitch may start to break down, giving spinners extra bounce and turn. Weather conditions can also play a role in how the game unfolds here.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

In a recent turn of events, Josh Inglis has been named Australia’s new white-ball captain for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan. Notably, he’ll also be at the helm for the Aussies in the final ODI.

Inglis steps into the role, replacing Pat Cummins as captain, while several senior players—including Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood—will sit out the final ODI as they gear up for the upcoming showdown with India in Perth.

Australia possible XI: Pat Cummins (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott.

Pakistan team news

Even after having a disappointing outing with the bat in the first ODI, Pakistan could retain faith in the top-order of Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, with Babur Azam holding the number three spot.

With the Adelaide ODI now a must-win clash for Pakistan, the team might stick with their current middle-order lineup featuring Irfan Khan and Kamran Ghulam from the Melbourne ODI. This duo will receive backing from their captain, Mohammad Rizwan.

In the all-rounder role, vice-captain Agha Salman is expected to lead the charge. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah could also offer crucial runs down the order, adding depth to Pakistan’s batting lineup.

For their bowling attack in Adelaide, Pakistan will rely heavily on their formidable pace unit, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain all coming off solid performances in Melbourne. In the spin department, Kamran Ghulam may work in tandem with Agha Salman to provide Pakistan with additional variety.

Pakistan possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain.

Head-to-Head Record