How to watch today's Australia vs India Women's 3rd One-Day International Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's One-Day International Cricket match between Australia and India, as well as start time and team news.

The Indian women's cricket team will look to restore some pride when they face off against Australia in the third and final one-day international on Wednesday, December 11, at the WACA Ground in Perth.

After securing a narrow five-wicket victory in the series opener, Australia delivered a thumping 122-run win in the second ODI to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead. Opting to bat first, Tahlia McGrath's side piled on a massive 371 runs in their allotted 50 overs, marking the highest score ever conceded by India in an ODI. The hosts then dismantled India's batting lineup, bowling them out for 249 in 44.5 overs to seal the match with plenty to spare.

The star performers for the Aussies were Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105), who both registered commanding centuries. On the Indian side, Saima Thakor impressed with figures of 3/62, while opener Richa Ghosh contributed a gritty 72-ball 54, though the visitors were never in serious contention to chase down the mammoth target.

Heading into the final ODI, the Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will need an extraordinary effort to turn their fortunes around against a formidable Australian team, which has now won its last five ODIs. Meanwhile, India has faltered in three of their previous five 50-over matches, underlining their recent struggles.

After this series, India will head back home to host the West Indies for a white-ball series from December 15 to 27. Australia, on the other hand, will stay in the southern hemisphere, traveling to New Zealand for a three-match ODI series from December 19 to 23.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs India Women's One-Day International Cricket online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Australia and India will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Fubo is the place to get Willow TV in America. Its Pro Plan usually costs $79.99/month, but as part of a Black Friday promotion you can get if for $49.99/month. You get 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Australia vs India Women's 3rd ODI date & start time

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:20 pm ET/ 8:20 pm PT Venue: WACA Ground Location: Perth, Australia

The first ODI cricket match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at WACA Ground in Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 11:20 pm ET/ 8:20 pm PT on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Australia Women team news

Australia's top order, featuring Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ellyse Perry, fired on all cylinders, racking up an impressive haul of runs. Voll celebrated her maiden century with a brilliant 101 off 87 deliveries, while Perry unleashed a scintillating 105 off just 75 balls. Their efforts propelled the Australian women to a commanding total of 371 in their 50 overs.

Australia possible XI: BL Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, EA Perry, A Sutherland, TM McGrath (C), A Gardner, G Wareham, KJ Garth, ML Schutt, S Molineux, Darcie Brown.

India Women team news

In response, India's chase stumbled early as they lost Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol cheaply, putting the pressure squarely on the middle order. Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur injected some hope with scores of 54 and 38, respectively, while Jemimah Rodrigues tried valiantly to accelerate the innings. However, the Australian bowling attack proved too formidable to handle, as they kept the Indian batters under the pump.

Eventually, the visitors were bowled out for 249, falling short by 122 runs in a one-sided affair.

India Women possible XI: Uma Chetry (wk), JI Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, S Mandhana, H Deol, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh, A Reddy.