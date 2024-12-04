How to watch today's Australia vs India Women's One-Day International Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's One-Day International Cricket match between Australia and India, as well as start time and team news.

The India Women's cricket team is set to kick off their tour of Australia on December 5, 2024, with the opening One Day International (ODI) scheduled to take place at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Australia Women’s most recent ODI series saw them dominate Bangladesh Women on their turf. The visitors showcased their supremacy from the outset, racking up 213 runs and then bowling out the hosts for a mere 95, securing a commanding 118-run victory.

In the second match, the Australian bowlers continued their stranglehold, limiting Bangladesh Women to just 97 runs and chasing the target down with six wickets in hand. By the third game, the series was already decided, but Australia ensured a clean sweep, cruising to an eight-wicket win to seal the whitewash.

India Women's preceding ODI series against New Zealand Women proved to be a more evenly-matched affair. With both teams showcasing their strength, the series unfolded as a tightly-contested battle. Playing on home soil, India Women claimed the opening game with a 59-run victory after setting a target of 227.

However, New Zealand Women bounced back in the second match, handing the hosts a 76-run defeat to level the series. The decider turned into a nail-biting contest, but India Women held their nerve to clinch a six-wicket victory and take the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs India Women's One-Day International Cricket online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Australia and India will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Fubo is the place to get Willow TV in America. Its Pro Plan usually costs $79.99/month, but as part of a Black Friday promotion you can get if for $49.99/month. You get 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Australia vs India Women's One-Day International Cricket start time & pitch report

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:20 pm ET/ 8:20 pm PT Venue: Allan Border Field Location: Brisbane, Australia

The first ODI cricket match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia.

It will kick off at 11:20 pm ET/ 8:20 pm PT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in the US.

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane is expected to offer plenty of assistance to the bowlers, courtesy of its grassy surface. Spin bowlers, in particular, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the contest. With sunny skies and comfortable weather in the forecast, conditions are set to be ideal for cricket.

Team news & squads

Australia Women team news

Australia will be without their regular captain Alyssa Healy, who remains sidelined after an injury sustained during the 2024 T20 World Cup. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will take on the captaincy duties. Adding to the intrigue, Georgia Voll has received her first international call-up, offering fresh talent to the Australian side for this series.

Ellyse Perry was a standout performer for Australia Women in their ODI series against Bangladesh Women, finishing as their second-highest run-scorer. Across three innings, she accumulated 64 runs, delivering scores of 27, an unbeaten 35, and two. With a remarkable average of 64.00, she is the prime candidate to shine with the bat against India Women.

On the bowling front, Ashleigh Gardner stole the spotlight for Australia Women against Bangladesh, claiming eight wickets in three games. Her consistency with the ball was unmatched, finishing the series with an extraordinary average of 8.62. Given her red-hot form, she is tipped to be their leading bowler once again.

Australia possible XI: BL Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, EA Perry, A Sutherland, TM McGrath (C), A Gardner, G Wareham, KJ Garth, ML Schutt, S Molineux, Darcie Brown.

India Women team news

Team India heads into the series with a nearly full-strength squad, their sole injury concern being Yastika Bhatia. The wicketkeeper sustained a wrist injury shortly after being named in the squad, paving the way for Uma Chetry to earn a call-up as her replacement.

For India Women, opener Smriti Mandhana led the charge in their previous ODI series against New Zealand Women, amassing 105 runs. While she faltered in the first two games with single-digit dismissals, she bounced back in style, smashing a brilliant century (100 runs) in the final match. Expectations are high for her to deliver a commanding performance in the upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Radha Yadav was India Women's top bowler in their series against New Zealand, bagging seven wickets in three outings at an average of 17.85. After a quiet start with no wickets in the first match, she rebounded impressively with figures of four and three wickets in the subsequent games. She remains India’s best bet to spearhead their bowling attack in the upcoming encounter.

India Women possible XI: Uma Chetry (wk), JI Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, S Mandhana, H Deol, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh, A Reddy.