Austin vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC and New York City FC will meet for the first time in the Major League Soccer 2024 regular season on Saturday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Verde and Black concluded June with a 2-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, while New York City started July with a comfortable 2-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Josh Wolff's men currently sit in 10th, a point behind the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference playoff battle, while the Pigeons are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin will be without the services of Diego Rubio after he picked up another yellow card in their previous game and will be suspended on Saturday.

Julio Cascante should return for this game after Costa Rica were dumped out of the Copa America, but Daniel Pereira is unlikely to play when Venezuela face Canada in the tournament's quarterfinals.

The club also mutually parted ways with 24-year-old Moussa Djitte, who had been loaned to Ajaccio and Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second division during his time at Austin.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Cascante, Biro; Wolff, Ring; Finlay, Driussi, Obrian; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

New York City FC team news

The New York City's midweek triumph came at a cost, with Maxi Moralez coming off with an injury after 22 minutes, while Birk Risa was substituted at halftime, and Malachi Jones was sidelined due to a fractured tibia.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Perea; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/02/24 Austin 3-2 New York City FC MLS Preseason

Useful links