Major League Soccer
Q2 Stadium
Anselm Noronha

Austin vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerAustin FCPortland TimbersAustin FC vs Portland Timbers

How to watch MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will seek to register their sixth straight home win in Major League Soccer (MLS) when Los Verdes welcome Portland Timbers to the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Josh Wolff's men last played out a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, while the Timbers aim to build on last weekend's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 29, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Q2 Stadium

MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also watch the game on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

The hosts will be without full-back Jon Gallagher due to a groin injury, as Hector Jimenez will continue to deputise alongside Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike and Guilherme Biro at the back.

Jader Obrian, Sebastian Driussi and Owen Wolff are likely to feature in support of forward Diego Rubio once again.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Jimenez, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Biro; Pereira, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland
Defenders:Hedges, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Cascante, Kolmanic, Biro
Midfielders:Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff, Bukari
Forwards:Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey

Portland Timbers team news

Midfielder Santiago Moreno remains a doubt after missing the last two games on account of a knock.

Meanwhile, Marvin Loria continues on the mend from a knee injury suffered in January.

Felipe Mora, who played a role in both goals against Sporting KC last time out, will be involved in the attack alongside Jonathan Rodriguez.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Araujo, Zuparic, Miller; Mosquera, Ayala, Evander, Paredes, Asprilla; Rodriguez, Mora

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Austin and Portland Timbers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 17, 2023Austin 1-2 Portland TimbersMLS
May 6, 2023Portland Timbers 2-2 AustinMLS
August 31, 2022Austin 1-2 Portland TimbersMLS
March 12, 2022Portland Timbers 1-0 AustinMLS
November 7, 2021Portland Timbers 3-0 AustinMLS

Useful links

