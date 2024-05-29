Austin vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Austin will seek to register their sixth straight home win in Major League Soccer (MLS) when Los Verdes welcome Portland Timbers to the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.
Josh Wolff's men last played out a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, while the Timbers aim to build on last weekend's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Austin vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Q2 Stadium
MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 29, in the United States (US).
How to watch Austin vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|Apple TV
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|FS1
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans in the US can also watch the game on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Austin team news
The hosts will be without full-back Jon Gallagher due to a groin injury, as Hector Jimenez will continue to deputise alongside Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike and Guilherme Biro at the back.
Jader Obrian, Sebastian Driussi and Owen Wolff are likely to feature in support of forward Diego Rubio once again.
Austin possible XI: Stuver; Jimenez, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Biro; Pereira, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland
|Defenders:
|Hedges, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Cascante, Kolmanic, Biro
|Midfielders:
|Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff, Bukari
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey
Portland Timbers team news
Midfielder Santiago Moreno remains a doubt after missing the last two games on account of a knock.
Meanwhile, Marvin Loria continues on the mend from a knee injury suffered in January.
Felipe Mora, who played a role in both goals against Sporting KC last time out, will be involved in the attack alongside Jonathan Rodriguez.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Araujo, Zuparic, Miller; Mosquera, Ayala, Evander, Paredes, Asprilla; Rodriguez, Mora
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Austin and Portland Timbers across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 17, 2023
|Austin 1-2 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|May 6, 2023
|Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin
|MLS
|August 31, 2022
|Austin 1-2 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|March 12, 2022
|Portland Timbers 1-0 Austin
|MLS
|November 7, 2021
|Portland Timbers 3-0 Austin
|MLS