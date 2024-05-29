Austin vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will seek to register their sixth straight home win in Major League Soccer (MLS) when Los Verdes welcome Portland Timbers to the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Josh Wolff's men last played out a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, while the Timbers aim to build on last weekend's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also watch the game on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

The hosts will be without full-back Jon Gallagher due to a groin injury, as Hector Jimenez will continue to deputise alongside Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike and Guilherme Biro at the back.

Jader Obrian, Sebastian Driussi and Owen Wolff are likely to feature in support of forward Diego Rubio once again.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Jimenez, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Biro; Pereira, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland Defenders: Hedges, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Cascante, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff, Bukari Forwards: Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey

Portland Timbers team news

Midfielder Santiago Moreno remains a doubt after missing the last two games on account of a knock.

Meanwhile, Marvin Loria continues on the mend from a knee injury suffered in January.

Felipe Mora, who played a role in both goals against Sporting KC last time out, will be involved in the attack alongside Jonathan Rodriguez.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Araujo, Zuparic, Miller; Mosquera, Ayala, Evander, Paredes, Asprilla; Rodriguez, Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Austin and Portland Timbers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 17, 2023 Austin 1-2 Portland Timbers MLS May 6, 2023 Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin MLS August 31, 2022 Austin 1-2 Portland Timbers MLS March 12, 2022 Portland Timbers 1-0 Austin MLS November 7, 2021 Portland Timbers 3-0 Austin MLS

Useful links