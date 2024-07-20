How to watch today's Austin vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Austin and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will play host to Charlotte in Saturday's Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at the Q2 Stadium.

El Tree are currently 10th on the Eastern Conference table following back-to-back losses against Seattle Sounders and Dallas, while Charlotte are sixth in the east after a two-goal draw with Columbus Crew.

Austin vs Charlotte kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

MLS match between Austin and Charlotte will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Austin and Charlotte will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Sebastian Driussi is suspended after seeing red in the Dallas loss on Thursday, as Diego Rubio could slot in as the former's replacement behind striker Gyasi Zardes.

The defensive lineup is expected to be unchanged, with Brad Stuver in goal and the pair of Owen Wolff and Daniel Pereira in the centre of the park.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Vaeisaenen, Biro; Wolff, Pereira; Finlay, Rubio, Obrian; Zardes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland Defenders: Hedges, Desler, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Finlay, Burton, Wolff Forwards: Bukari, Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Charlotte team news

Midfielder Junior Urso has been sidelined since sustaining a knock in the game against DC United in mid-June, while defender Nathan Byrne will miss the game on account of a yellow card suspension.

Bill Tuiloma can replace the suspended Byrne, with Patrick Agyemang starting upfront once again.

It remains to be seen if Karol Swiderski will play a role here after returning from his loan deal at Hellas Verona.

Charlotte possible XI: Kahlina; Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Westwood, Diani; Abada, Bronico, Vargas; Agyemang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero, Swiderski

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Austin and Charlotte across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 30, 2022 Charlotte 0-1 Austin MLS

