How to watch today's Auburn vs Purdue NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's a battle of ranked teams from major conferences on the hardwood, taking center stage in the Yellowhammer State. The No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to face the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Boilermakers are looking to bounce back after a 70-66 home defeat to No. 17 Texas A&M last Saturday. This loss marked Purdue’s second stumble in their last three games, dropping their record to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Meanwhile, the Tigers come into this matchup riding high, having claimed their third straight win since falling to Duke. Auburn dismantled Georgia State 100-59 in their last outing and improved to 10-1 on the season. They have yet to begin SEC play but will aim to keep their momentum rolling.

Historically, Purdue has dominated the series, winning both previous encounters, including a commanding 96-71 triumph in the Cancun Classic back on November 23, 2016.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at BJCC Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue BJCC Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn had no trouble dispatching Georgia State in their last outing, dominating from start to finish. The Tigers led by 12 at halftime and turned up the heat in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 57-28 to seal the 41-point blowout victory.

The Tigers shot a sizzling 57.4% from the field, including nine-of-25 from deep, while holding Georgia State to just 33.9% shooting. Chaney Johnson led the charge with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Johni Broome played only two minutes before exiting with a shoulder injury.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

Against Texas A&M, Purdue endured a back-and-forth first half, leading by as many as four but heading into halftime trailing by three. The Boilermakers were within two points with 11:34 remaining, but their offense hit a wall, going over seven minutes without scoring. This drought allowed the Aggies to build a 12-point lead, and Purdue never fully recovered, closing the gap to just three with nine seconds left.

Purdue shot 45.3% from the floor, including nine-of-26 from beyond the arc, but struggled on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 34-23. Braden Smith was a bright spot in the loss, delivering 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

There’s uncertainty surrounding Johni Broome, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. While he is expected to travel with Auburn, his availability for this contest remains up in the air.