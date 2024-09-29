How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Madrid derby start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will aim to maintain their unbeaten status this season when they renew the Madrid derby in Sunday's La Liga encounter at Civitas Metropolitano.

Before Diego Simeone's men picked up a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Thursday, the hosts' 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano has contributed to Atletico trailing Los Blancos by two points on the league standings table.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are aiming for their sixth straight win in all competitions after last defeating Alaves 3-2 at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Date: September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Sunday, September 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

The hosts remain without injured trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios.

Among the changes that Simeone could adopt, Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino are in line to feature from the onset, along with Conor Gallagher experiencing his first Madrid derby.

Alexander Sorloth may be required to start on the bench, as Julian Alvarez is expected to partner Antoine Griezmann up front.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Real Madrid team news

Without their leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe due to a thigh injury, and with Brahim Diaz continuing to nurse a groin injury, Ancelotti is set to deploy a front-two of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr with Jude Bellingham just behind the duo.

Dani Ceballos and David Alaba are also sidelined through injuries, but Eduardo Camavinga is available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

Dani Carvajal is likely to start at right-back here, while Luka Modric would feature in midfield.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rogrygo, Endrick

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 4, 2024 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid 4-2 AET Real Madrid Copa del Rey January 10, 2024 Real Madrid 5-3 AET Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup September 24, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid La Liga February 25, 2023 Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga

