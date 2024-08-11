How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Juventus pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus will face off in a club friendly at Nya Ullevi on Sunday as the two sides conclude their preparations ahead of their respective campaigns.

Diego Simeone's will play their first competitive game of the season against Villarreal on August 19, the same evening the Old Lady take on Como in Serie A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Nya Ullevi

The pre-season friendly match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus will be played at Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, August 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season friendly match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus will not be shown live in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Angel Correa would be joined by Alexander Sorloth in attack, with Arthur Vermeeren in the middle, while Joao Felix may come off the bench.

Meanwhile, the likes of Koke, Samuel Lino and Marcos Llorente are all expected to be among the starters.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Reinildo; Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Lemar, Lino; Sorloth, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Mourino, Le Normand Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme, Vermeeren, Barrios, Serrano Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Martin, Felix, Omorodion, Simeone

Juventus team news

Juve boss Thiago Motta is likely to involve Danilo, Bremer and Douglas Luiz in the XI.

Dusan Vlahovic will still bear the expectation of bagging the goals and should spearhead the attack on Sunday as well.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Luiz, Thuram; Weah, Fagioli, Mbangula; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Dafara, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Cabal, Gatti, Djalo, Savona, Barbieri, Rouhi, Muharemovic, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Comenencia Midfielders: Locatelli, Adzic, Thuram, Miretti, Fagioli, Nicolussi Caviglia Forwards: Vlahovic, Soule, Weah, Hasa, Sekulov, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 7, 2022 Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid Club Friendlies November 26, 2019 Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League September 18, 2019 Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus UEFA Champions League August 10, 2019 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Juventus International Champions Cup March 12, 2019 Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

