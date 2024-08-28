How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to book back-to-back La Liga wins when they welcome Espanyol to the Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Colcheneros collected four points from their opening two games this season, last beating Girona 3-0, while the newly promoted side are yet to open their account in the Spanish top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Wednesday, August 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is expected to have a clean health bill for the game.

Alex Witsel, Nahuel Molina, Koke and Alexander Sorloth could all find themselves starting from the first whistle, while Conor Gallagher pushes for his full debut.

Having recently joined from Barcelona, Clement Lenglet is also likely to make the matchday squad.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Le Normand; Llorente, Gallagher, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez; Sorloth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez, Simeone

Espanyol team news

Midfielder Edu Exposito is set to remain sidelined with an ACL injury, while defender Leandro Cabrera will need a once-over ahead of kick-off.

Sergi Gomez is in line to slot in at the back, if required, while Spurs loanee Alejo Veliz will join Javi Puado in attack.

Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; Tejero, El Hilali, Kumbulla, Gomez, Romero; Kral, Gragera, Milla; Veliz, Puado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno Defenders: Gomez, Kumbulla, Calero, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali Midfielders: Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral Forwards: Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Carreras, Cardona

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 24, 2023 Espanyol 3-3 Atletico Madrid La Liga November 6, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Espanyol La Liga April 17, 2022 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Espanyol La Liga September 12, 2021 Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga March 1, 2020 Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga

Useful links