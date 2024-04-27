Atlas vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas de Guadalajara will look to enter the Liga MX Liguilla phase directly and avoid the Play-In tournament when they face rivals Atlas in the latest edition of the Clásico Tapatío on Saturday night.

Chivas, currently sitting seventh following a strong four-game winning streak in Liga MX, will close the regular phase of the 2024 Clausura Liga MX this weekend, and have the possibility of qualifying directly for the playoffs or coming through via the play-in, depending on the result they obtain against the Rojinegros.

The 16th-placed Atlas, for their part, have been out of playoff contention for some time now, but they will do everything in their power to make things trickier for their fierce rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas and CD Guadalajara will cross swords at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with the two sides scheduled to kick off at 11:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the match between Atlas and CD Guadalajara.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be unable to call upon the services of Mauro Manotas (ACL) and Edyairth Ortega (doping) for this Saturday's clash.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Nervo, Lozano, Robles, Dominguez; de Alba, Marquez, Murillo; Garcia, Fulgencio, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas boss Fernando Gago will come out with his best eleven here. And understandably so, as he is aware that a victory can save his side an extra game prior to the Liguilla, so they can have more days of rest and preparation to face the quarterfinals.

Roberto Alvarado is signing off a great regular season with Chivas de Guadalajara. The attacker has been the most productive attacker in the 2024 Clausura with four goals and five goals this season.

Guadalajara possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Beltran, Brizuela; Alvarado, Perez, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/24 CD Guadalajara 0-0 Atlas FC Club Friendly Games 08/10/23 CD Guadalajara 4-1 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura 15/05/23 CD Guadalajara 1-0 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura 12/05/23 Atlas FC 1-0 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 02/04/23 Atlas FC 3-3 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura

Useful links