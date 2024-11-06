How to watch today's Atlas vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Assured a berth at the quarter-finals in the Apertura phase of the Liga MX, runaway leaders Cruz Azul are on the road to face Atlas at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday.

Los Maquina will be aiming to extend their winning streak to eight games after last picking up a 2-0 win against Santos Laguna, while Atlas can still hope for a play-in spot despite suffering a 4-0 loss at Monterrey last time out.

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Atlas vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Wednesday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

As for the hosts, Aldo Paul Rocha, Victor Rios, Mauro Manotas and Brian Lozano are all sidelined through injury.

Manager Benat San Jose would continue to offer opportunities in the XI to U23 players Paulo Ramirez, Israel Larios and Jesus Serrato.

On loan from Santos Laguna, Eduardo Aguirre should feature upfront.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Zaldivar, Nervo, Doria, Reyes; Marquez, Ramirez; Larios, Serrato, J. Lozano; E. Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, Doria, G. Aguirre, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Ramirez Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Murillo, Marquez, Bass, Larios, Serrato Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre, Flores

Cruz Azul team news

With Gonzalo Piovi facing a ban due to accumulation of yellow cards, CAZ boss Martin Anselmi is likely to deploy Luis Romo as Piovi's replacement at the back, while Angel Sepulveda covers for the doubtful Giorgos Giakoumakis on account of a rib injury.

Central midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli is also a doubt due to a knock, while Gabriel Fernandez is ruled out with a muscle problem.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Romo; Sanchez, Montano, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Rivero, A. Gutierrez, Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Vargas, Iturbide Midfielders: Lira, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atlas and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 21, 2024 Cruz Azul 2-2 Atlas Liga MX July 1, 2023 Atlas 2-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX May 6, 2023 Cruz Azul 0-1 Atlas Liga MX February 22, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas Liga MX July 16, 2022 Atlas 3-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX

