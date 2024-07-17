This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Daniel Rios Atlanta United 2024Getty
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atlanta United vs New York City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerAtlanta UnitedNew York City FCAtlanta United vs New York City FC

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Atlanta United and New York City will be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes are on a four-game losing run in all competitions after a 1-0 loss to Montreal, while the Bronx are coming off a goalless draw against Chicago Fire.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs New York City kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 17, 2024
Kick-off time:4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
Venue:Mercedez-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Daniel Rios is likely to start ahead of Jamal Thiare, while Edwin Mosquera remains a doubt on account of a shoulder problem.

Stian Gregersen is suspended after being sent off in the Montreal loss, while Chelsea-bound Caleb Wiley is on international duty as the defender has been selected in the United States Olympic squad.

Meanwhile, new signing Pedro Amador is not eligible to play until the secondary transfer window opens on July 18.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Abram, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Slisz, McCarty, Hernandez; Lobzhanidze, Rios, Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
Defenders:Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards
Midfielders:Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
Forwards:Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

New York City team news

The visitors are set to miss Maxi Moralez, Andres Perea, Malachi Jones, Kevin O'Toole and Tayvon Gray through injuries, while midfielder James Sands will serve a one-match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Birk Risa could be handed a start in Sands' absence, as the former returned from his own injury as a substitute last time out.

New York City possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Haak; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese
Defenders:Hope-Gund, Risa, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, Ilenic, Baeira
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak
Forwards:Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez, Magno

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atlanta United and New York City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 6, 2024New York City 1-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
June 21, 2023Atlanta United 2-2 New York CityMLS
April 8, 2023New York City 1-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
October 9, 2022Atlanta United 1-2 New York CityMLS
July 3, 2022New York City 2-2 Atlanta UnitedMLS

Useful links

Advertisement