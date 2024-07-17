How to watch today's Atlanta United vs New York City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Atlanta United and New York City will be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes are on a four-game losing run in all competitions after a 1-0 loss to Montreal, while the Bronx are coming off a goalless draw against Chicago Fire.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs New York City kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Mercedez-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and New York City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Daniel Rios is likely to start ahead of Jamal Thiare, while Edwin Mosquera remains a doubt on account of a shoulder problem.

Stian Gregersen is suspended after being sent off in the Montreal loss, while Chelsea-bound Caleb Wiley is on international duty as the defender has been selected in the United States Olympic squad.

Meanwhile, new signing Pedro Amador is not eligible to play until the secondary transfer window opens on July 18.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Abram, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Slisz, McCarty, Hernandez; Lobzhanidze, Rios, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

New York City team news

The visitors are set to miss Maxi Moralez, Andres Perea, Malachi Jones, Kevin O'Toole and Tayvon Gray through injuries, while midfielder James Sands will serve a one-match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Birk Risa could be handed a start in Sands' absence, as the former returned from his own injury as a substitute last time out.

New York City possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Haak; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese Defenders: Hope-Gund, Risa, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, Ilenic, Baeira Midfielders: Rodriguez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak Forwards: Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez, Magno

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atlanta United and New York City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 New York City 1-1 Atlanta United MLS June 21, 2023 Atlanta United 2-2 New York City MLS April 8, 2023 New York City 1-1 Atlanta United MLS October 9, 2022 Atlanta United 1-2 New York City MLS July 3, 2022 New York City 2-2 Atlanta United MLS

Useful links