How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS Cup Playoff match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A win on Saturday can guarantee Inter Miami a spot in the Major Soccer League (MLS) Cup Playoffs Conference semi-finals when the Herons face Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lionel Messi and co. have the advantage in form of a 2-1 win at Chase Stadium last week, in the best-of-three series of round one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS Cup Playoff match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS Cup Playoff match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta are expected to remain without goalkeeper Quentin Westberg and midfielder Edwin Mosquera due a concussion and a knee injury, respectively.

After scoring the temporary equalizer last time out, Saba Lobzhanidze will be involved going forward, while Chivas-owned Daniel Rios leads the line.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Williams, Amador; McCarty, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Fortune; Rios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Amador, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune, Miranchuk Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

Inter Miami team news

Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are not expected to be back before next year on account of ACL injuries, while David Ruiz and Oscar Ustari are ruled out with hamstring issues.

After being forced off in the opening game of the series, Ian Fray remains a doubt for this game.

Luis Suarez had broken the deadlock last Friday, with Messi contributing by assisting the winner bagged by Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Martinez, Alba; Bright, Busquets, Rojas; Gressel, Suarez, Messi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Martinez, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Rojas, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atlanta United and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 25, 2024 Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United MLS September 18, 2024 Atlanta United 2-2 Inter Miami MLS May 29, 2024 Inter Miami 1-3 Atlanta United MLS September 16, 2023 Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami MLS July 25, 2023 Inter Miami 4-0 Atlanta United Leagues Cup

Useful links