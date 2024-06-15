Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia will host the cross-conference Major League Soccer (MLS) tie between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Five Stripes are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with 16 points after as many games, while Orange Crush are seventh in the West with 22 points from 16 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Attacker Tyler Wolff and defender Stian Gregersen are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The home side will also be without the lot of Luis Abram, Thiago Almada, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Jayden Hibbert, Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Caleb Wiley who are all away on international duty.

Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Hernandez, Williams, Morales; Lennon, McCarty, Muyumba, Mosquera; Brennan, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales Midfielders: Muyumba, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino Forwards: Giakoumakis, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Houston Dynamo team news

Nelson Quinones (knee), McKinze Gaines (hip) and Steve Clark (head) are nursing their respective injuries for the visitors.

Besides, Coco Carrasquilla, Brooklyn Raines and goalkeeper Xavier Valdez will miss out due to international call-ups.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Bartlow, Steres; Artur, Herrera, Bassi; Aliyu, Kowalczyk, Blessing

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tarbell Defenders: Sargeant, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Bassi, Blessing, Herrera, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Ferreira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 17, 2019 Atlanta United 5-0 Houston Dynamo MLS March 3, 2018 Houston Dynamo 4-0 Atlanta United MLS May 20, 2017 Atlanta United 4-1 Houston Dynamo MLS

