Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia will host the cross-conference Major League Soccer (MLS) tie between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
The Five Stripes are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with 16 points after as many games, while Orange Crush are seventh in the West with 22 points from 16 games.
Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
MLS match between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).
How to watch Atlanta United vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Attacker Tyler Wolff and defender Stian Gregersen are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.
The home side will also be without the lot of Luis Abram, Thiago Almada, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Jayden Hibbert, Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Caleb Wiley who are all away on international duty.
Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Hernandez, Williams, Morales; Lennon, McCarty, Muyumba, Mosquera; Brennan, Thiare, Giakoumakis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales
|Midfielders:
|Muyumba, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino
|Forwards:
|Giakoumakis, Silva, Rios, Thiare
Houston Dynamo team news
Nelson Quinones (knee), McKinze Gaines (hip) and Steve Clark (head) are nursing their respective injuries for the visitors.
Besides, Coco Carrasquilla, Brooklyn Raines and goalkeeper Xavier Valdez will miss out due to international call-ups.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Bartlow, Steres; Artur, Herrera, Bassi; Aliyu, Kowalczyk, Blessing
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tarbell
|Defenders:
|Sargeant, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Sviatchenko
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Bassi, Blessing, Herrera, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Ferreira
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 17, 2019
|Atlanta United 5-0 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|March 3, 2018
|Houston Dynamo 4-0 Atlanta United
|MLS
|May 20, 2017
|Atlanta United 4-1 Houston Dynamo
|MLS