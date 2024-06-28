Atlanta United vs Toronto FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and Toronto FC are three points apart on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference table when the two sides clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Three points adrift from the visitors, the Five Stripes will be looking to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw at St. Louis City.

Whereas the Canadian outfit aim to snap a winless run of six games after a 3-0 loss against New York Red Bull last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and Toronto FC will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Toronto FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Edwin Mosquera, Stian Gregersen and Tyler Wolff are all injury concerns at the club, but Thiago Almada is back after serving his ban.

It may be too soon for Bartosz Slisz to report for club duty after Poland's exit at the Euros, while Luis Abram is still on international duty for Peru at Copa America.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis' move to Cruz Azul in Liga MX, Daniel Rios should lead the line.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Morales, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Fortune, Almada, Wiley; Thiare, Rios, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Toronto FC team news

The trio of Tyrese Spicer, Shane O'Neill and Brandon Servania are unlikely to be available again because of their respective injuries.

Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio (Canada), besides USA's Sean Johnson, are on international duty at the Copas.

Prince Owusu will feature upfront.

Toronto FC possible XI: Gavran; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Bernardeschi, Coello, Longstaff, Marshall-Rutty; Etienne, Insigne; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Coello, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atlanta United and Toronto FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2024 Toronto 2-0 Atlanta United MLS April 15, 2023 Toronto 2-2 Atlanta United MLS March 5, 2023 Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto MLS September 10, 2022 Atlanta United 4-2 Toronto MLS June 25, 2022 Toronto 2-1 Atlanta United MLS

