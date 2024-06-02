This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saba Lobjanidze Georgios Giakoumakis Atlanta United 2024Getty
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
Anselm Noronha

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerAtlanta UnitedCharlotte FCAtlanta United vs Charlotte FC

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United would be looking to build on their win over Inter Miami when the Five Stripes face Charlotte FC in Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Crown will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at New York Red Bulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 2, 2024
Kick-off time:4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT
Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT on Sunday, June 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Apple TVWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
FOXWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also watch the live action via Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FOX Deportes, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Saba Lobjanidze will be buoyed after his brace against Inter Miami in the mid-week and should feature in attack once again.

Bartosz Slisz has joined the Poland squad for Euro 2024, while Tyler Wolff is ruled out on account of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Noah Cobb is a doubt with an ankle issue.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lennon, McCarty, Muyumba, Wiley; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Almada

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
Defenders:Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley
Midfielders:Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
Forwards:Giakoumakis, Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Charlotte FC team news

As for the visitors, Patrick Agyemang will be looking to break his four-game barren run in front of goal.

Jere Uronen, Junior Urso and Joao Pedro are all doubts for the game due to their respective knocks.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne; Petkovic, Westwood, Diani; Abada, Agyemang, Vargas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks
Defenders:Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes
Midfielders:Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield
Forwards:Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 13, 2023Atlanta United 1-3 CharlotteMLS
March 11, 2023Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta UnitedMLS
April 10, 2022Charlotte 1-0 Atlanta UnitedMLS
March 13, 2022Atlanta United 2-1 CharlotteMLS

Useful links

Advertisement