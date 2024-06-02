Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United would be looking to build on their win over Inter Miami when the Five Stripes face Charlotte FC in Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Crown will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at New York Red Bulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT on Sunday, June 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also watch the live action via Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FOX Deportes, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Saba Lobjanidze will be buoyed after his brace against Inter Miami in the mid-week and should feature in attack once again.

Bartosz Slisz has joined the Poland squad for Euro 2024, while Tyler Wolff is ruled out on account of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Noah Cobb is a doubt with an ankle issue.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lennon, McCarty, Muyumba, Wiley; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Almada

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley Midfielders: Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Giakoumakis, Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Charlotte FC team news

As for the visitors, Patrick Agyemang will be looking to break his four-game barren run in front of goal.

Jere Uronen, Junior Urso and Joao Pedro are all doubts for the game due to their respective knocks.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Privett, Byrne; Petkovic, Westwood, Diani; Abada, Agyemang, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte MLS March 11, 2023 Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta United MLS April 10, 2022 Charlotte 1-0 Atlanta United MLS March 13, 2022 Atlanta United 2-1 Charlotte MLS

