How to watch and listen to today's Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics (40-62, fifth in the AL West) will meet the Houston Astros (52-48, first in the AL West) at the Coliseum for Game 2 of the three-game set on Tuesday night.

Oakland took down Houston in Monday night’s game by a score of 4-0. The Astros are tied for top place alongside the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division.

The A's are in last place in the American League West division. The Athletics are 13 games behind the Mariners for first place in the division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBC Sports California (NBCS) and Space City Home Network (SCHN)

Streaming service: Fubo TV