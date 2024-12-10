How to watch today's Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to put their act back on track, Real Madrid travel to the Gewiss Stadium to take on Atalanta in a Champions League game on Tuesday.

The reigning champions suffered back-to-back European defeats against AC Milan and Liverpool last month, as Carlo Ancelotti's men have so far gathered just six points out of a maximum of 15, while Atalanta are unbeaten in Europe after last thrashing Young Boys 6-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Gewiss Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

The hosts will remain without the injured trio of Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Zappacosta and Juan Cuadrado, while La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini will once again rely on Mateo Retegui to lead the line after dropping the forward to the bench in the weekend's league win against AC Milan.

Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman should complete the front-three against Real.

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is boosted by the availability of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, but Ferland Mendy has picked up a fresh muscular injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Girona in La Liga.

Mendy will join Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga on the treatment table, while Fran Garcia will be called in to slot in at left-back.

