How to watch today's Atalanta vs Cesena Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Cesena, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Atalanta will welcome Italian second-tier outfit Cesena to the Gewiss Stadium for a Coppa Italia round of 16 game on Wednesday.

Gian Pierro Gasperini's side last registered their 10th straight league win when they defeated Cagliari 1-0 over the weekend, while Cesena head into the cup tie on the back of a 2-1 victory against Cosenza in Serie B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Cesena online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Atalanta and Cesena will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Cesena kick-off time

The Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Atalanta and Cesena will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atalanta team news

Given the upcoming fixtures in quick succession, Gasperini will consider resting some key players. So the likes of Marten de Roon, Nicolo Zaniolo and Lazar Samardzic would be looking for minutes on the pitch, while Mateo Retegui watches from the stands.

Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca remain sidelined through injury, and Isak Hien is doubtful to feature.

Cesena team news

Cesena's Cosenza win was marred by an injury to star striker Cristian Shpendi, with either Sydney van Hooijdonk or Augustus Kargbo set to deputise at the tip, while Tommaso Berti could be given the nod in the final third.

The back three of Marco Curto, Giuseppe Prestia and Massimiliano Mangraviti is likely to remain the same.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links