How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides headed in opposite directions, Aston Villa and Southampton will face off in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

While Unai Emery's men look for a positive turnaround after the 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, bottom-placed Southampton will be desperate to avert a fourth defeat in five games after suffering a 1-5 humiliation at the hands of Chelsea in their midweek fixture.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Emery will have eye out for the following week's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig, as the likes of Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Jhon Duran and Ian Maatsen could benefit from rotations, but Ollie Watkins may still hold off a starting berth for Duran up front.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Southampton team news

The Saints boss Russell Martin's list of absentees got lengthy following Jack Stephens' red card dismissal in the Chelsea loss.

Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Aaron Ramsdale, Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Gavin Bazunu are all confined to the treatment room.

However, other than the expected returns of Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek, trio Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tyler Dibling and Flynn Downes are back from their one-match bans, while Lesley Ugochukwu is available for selection after the midfielder was ineligible to face his parent club.

