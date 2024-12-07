+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Villa Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston VillaSouthamptonAston Villa vs Southampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides headed in opposite directions, Aston Villa and Southampton will face off in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

While Unai Emery's men look for a positive turnaround after the 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, bottom-placed Southampton will be desperate to avert a fourth defeat in five games after suffering a 1-5 humiliation at the hands of Chelsea in their midweek fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Aston Villa vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Southampton Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestSOU
23
E. Martinez
22
I. Maatsen
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
14
P. Torres
7
J. McGinn
8
Y. Tielemans
31
L. Bailey
44
B. Kamara
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins
13
J. Lumley
15
N. Wood
3
R. Manning
16
Y. Sugawara
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
2
K. Walker-Peters
4
F. Downes
33
T. Dibling
7
J. Aribo
18
M. Fernandes
19
C. Archer

5-4-1

SOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Russell Martin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Emery will have eye out for the following week's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig, as the likes of Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Jhon Duran and Ian Maatsen could benefit from rotations, but Ollie Watkins may still hold off a starting berth for Duran up front.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Southampton team news

The Saints boss Russell Martin's list of absentees got lengthy following Jack Stephens' red card dismissal in the Chelsea loss.

Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Aaron Ramsdale, Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Gavin Bazunu are all confined to the treatment room.

However, other than the expected returns of Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek, trio Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tyler Dibling and Flynn Downes are back from their one-match bans, while Lesley Ugochukwu is available for selection after the midfielder was ineligible to face his parent club.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

SOU

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

