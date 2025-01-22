Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sabalenka vs Badosa Australian Open semifinal, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The 2025 Australian Open is entering its climax, with the tournament's first Grand Slam of the year winding down in the latter stages of Week 2. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way into her 10th career Slam semifinal—and her third in Melbourne—just four sets away from defending her title. Awaiting her is 11th seed Paula Badosa, who has been in sensational form, reaching her first-ever Slam semifinal.

Sabalenka enters as the clear favorite. Ranked No. 1 globally, she boasts an unbeaten streak at the Australian Open since 2022 and holds a 5-2 head-to-head advantage over Badosa. However, the Belarusian has shown moments of vulnerability in Melbourne. Both Clara Tauson and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested her mettle with their heavy-hitting styles, disrupting her rhythm and confidence at times.

Can Badosa follow suit? While she doesn't possess the raw power of Tauson or Pavlyuchenkova, the Spaniard brings her own brand of forceful, precise shot-making. At her peak—such as in her fantastic win over Coco Gauff—her ability to strike with depth and consistency could pose significant challenges to Sabalenka's dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Australian Open 2025 semi-final clash, plus plenty more.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa 2025 Australian Open women's semi-final clash: Date and start time

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open game on Thursday, January 23, 2025 (not before 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Start time Not before 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa play-by-play commentary on radio

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: vs. Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2

6-3 6-2 Second round: vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3 7-5

6-3 7-5 Third round: vs. Clara Tauson 7-6[5] 6-4

7-6[5] 6-4 Round of 16: vs. Mirra Andreeva 6-1 6-2

6-1 6-2 Quarter-final: vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3

Paula Badosa:

First round: vs. Wang Xiyu 6-3 7-6[5]

6-3 7-6[5] Second round: vs. Talia Gibson 6-1 6-0

6-1 6-0 Third round: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-4 4-6 6-3

6-4 4-6 6-3 Round of 16: vs. Olga Danilovic 6-1 7-6[2]

6-1 7-6[2] Quarter-final: vs. Coco Gauff 7-5 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa: Head-to-head

Fresh off a three-set triumph over Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals, Sabalenka is chasing history. She aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-1999) to claim three consecutive Australian Open titles. Meanwhile, Badosa has her sights set on a maiden Grand Slam victory, adding an intriguing twist to this high-stakes showdown.

Although Badosa claimed victory in her first-ever clash with Sabalenka on the WTA Tour, the current World No. 1 has since turned the tide, racking up five consecutive wins to establish a 5-2 lead in their head-to-head battles.

Coming off her maiden top-10 triumph at a Grand Slam, Badosa is brimming with confidence. She previously fell short against Sabalenka at Roland Garros in 2024, as well as against Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open in 2020 and Kiki Bertens at the 2019 US Open. Now, the Spaniard has an opportunity to string together consecutive wins over the game’s elite in Melbourne.

For her part, Sabalenka boasts an impressive 14-2 record against top-20 players leading into this semifinal showdown. Her only setbacks came against Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff at the 2024 year-end championships in Riyadh. This consistency against high-caliber opponents underscores the challenge Badosa faces as she aims to upset the reigning champion.