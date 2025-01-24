How to watch and live stream Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys 2025 Australian Open women's final: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sabalenka vs Keys Australian Open final, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Battle-tested Madison Keys is firing on all cylinders as she heads into Saturday's Australian Open final showdown against the relentless Aryna Sabalenka, who is chasing an extraordinary three-peat at Melbourne Park.

The American, brimming with confidence after toppling second seed Iga Swiatek in a dramatic semi-final that came down to a 10-point tie-break, aims to pull off another upset against the world No. 1. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, the heavy favorite, is eyeing her third consecutive Australian Open title, a feat not achieved since Martina Hingis dominated in the late 1990s.

In her semi-final, Sabalenka delivered a clinical 6-4, 6-2 victory over her close friend Paula Badosa. With the Rod Laver Arena roof closed for much of the match, the Belarusian showcased her trademark power and composure. After an evenly matched start, she turned up the heat and never looked back, moving one step closer to history.

Saturday's finale pits the dominant world No. 1 against Keys, who has made it to her second Grand Slam final—a long-awaited return since her 2017 US Open loss to Sloane Stephens. The American produced a gutsy display in her semi-final, stunning the previously unstoppable Swiatek in a thrilling 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) victory. Saving a match point in the decider, Keys clawed her way to an unforgettable win, proving she's more than ready to embrace the spotlight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys 2025 Australian Open women's final, plus plenty more.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys 2025 Australian Open women's final clash: Date and start time

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open game on Saturday, January 25, 2025 (3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Start time 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys play-by-play commentary on radio

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: vs. Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2

6-3 6-2 Second round: vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3 7-5

6-3 7-5 Third round: vs. Clara Tauson 7-6[5] 6-4

7-6[5] 6-4 Round of 16: vs. Mirra Andreeva 6-1 6-2

6-1 6-2 Quarter-final: vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3

6-2 2-6 6-3 Semi-final: vs. Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2

Madison Keys:

First round: vs. Ann Li 6-4 7-5

6-4 7-5 Second round: vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-6[1] 2-6 7-5

7-6[1] 2-6 7-5 Third round: vs. Danielle Collins 6-4 6-4

6-4 6-4 Round of 16: vs. Elena Rybakina 6-3 1-6 6-3

6-3 1-6 6-3 Quarter-final: vs. Elina Svitolina 3-6 6-3 6-4

3-6 6-3 6-4 Semi-final: vs. Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 7-6[8]

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys: Head-to-head

Venue/Year Round Winner Scoreboard Beijing (2024) Round of 16 Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 US Open (2023) Semi-final Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) Wimbledon (2023) Quarter-final Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 Berlin (2021) Round of 16 Keys 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 Cincinnati (2018) Quarter-final Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4

Madison Keys heads into her sixth career meeting with Aryna Sabalenka trailing 4-1 in their head-to-head record.

Despite the odds, the American's spirited comeback win over Iga Swiatek in Friday's semi-final proves that she isn't one to be held back by past results. Similarly, while Sabalenka has won all three of their clashes on hard courts – including a straight-sets victory in the last 16 at last year's WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing – Keys' sole triumph came on the grass courts of Berlin four years ago.

Since that Beijing encounter, the 29-year-old Keys has been in scintillating form, registering four consecutive wins against top-10 players. This streak includes victories over Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula during her Adelaide campaign, as well as impressive triumphs over Elena Rybakina and Swiatek at the Australian Open. Her record against the top-tier players at majors now stands at 9-13.

Keys has also displayed resilience in tight matches, improving her record to 7-0 in her last seven contests that have gone to a deciding set. However, Sabalenka remains equally formidable in such scenarios, boasting a 5-1 record in deciders, with her only recent loss being a dead rubber against Rybakina in Riyadh.

Unbeaten in 11 matches this season, Sabalenka will be looking to extend her streak to 12-0. Her last defeat came at the hands of Clara Tauson in Auckland, and she faces Keys, who is herself on an 11-match winning run, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive showdown.