How to watch today's Arkansas vs Oklahoma NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Arkansas basketball has finally cracked the code to secure its first SEC win. The pressing question now is whether this much-needed victory can serve as a catalyst for the Razorbacks to string together a series of wins and reignite their hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) will have another shot at building momentum when they host Oklahoma (14-4, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday night.

Arkansas comes off a gritty 68-65 triumph over Georgia, where they overcame a 12-point halftime deficit. The Razorbacks tallied 42 points in the second half to edge out the win. Their shooting percentages weren't ideal—31% from the field and a meager 13% from beyond the arc—but they converted a solid 85.3% of their free throws. Adou Thiero delivered a standout performance, recording a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Karter Knox chipped in 13 points and six boards to seal the deal.

Before this hard-fought win, Arkansas suffered consecutive losses to Missouri (83-65) and LSU (78-74), leaving them with just one victory in their last six games. Sitting second-to-last in the SEC standings, the Razorbacks have their work cut out to climb the ladder.

On the other hand, Oklahoma (14-4, 1-4 SEC) comes into the matchup riding high after dismantling South Carolina 82-62. The Sooners held a slim four-point lead at halftime but erupted with 48 second-half points to cruise to victory. They showcased their shooting efficiency by hitting 56% of their field goals, an impressive 47.1% from three-point range, and 85.7% at the charity stripe. Jalon Moore led the charge with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears contributed 16 points and nine boards in the convincing win.

Prior to that, the Sooners dropped back-to-back games, falling to Texas 77-73 and Georgia 72-62. Oklahoma has lost four of their last five games and currently sits just half a game ahead of Arkansas in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks and the Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Statistically, Arkansas averages 76.9 points per game while conceding 68.3 points. They pull down 36.3 rebounds and dish out 14.8 assists per contest. Adou Thiero leads the team with 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while Boogie Fland is right behind him, averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. The Razorbacks are shooting 46.8% from the floor, 72.2% from the free-throw line, and 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is putting up 80.8 points per game while allowing 70.9. The Sooners average 32.8 rebounds and 14.6 assists per outing. Jalon Moore is pacing the squad with 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game, while Jeremiah Fears adds 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The Sooners are shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field, 80.3% from the line, and 37% from deep.