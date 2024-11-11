How to watch today's Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Argentinos Juniors will face off against Banfield in a Liga Profesional tie at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday.
Although there is no relegation and there will be 30 teams in the Argentine First Division in 2025, both Argentinos Juniors and Banfield are separated by just a point and are among the last quarter of the teams on the standings table.
How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
|TyC Sports
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, CBS Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video and TyC Sports.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm PT / 7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield will be played at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Monday, November 11, in the US.
Team news & squads
Argentinos Juniors team news
The hosts will remain without long-term absentee Luciano Sanchez due to a knee injury, while Juan Cardozo and Erik Godoy are also unlikely to be available for selection on Monday.
Besides, Alan Rodriguez on account of a sprained knee, and Kevin Coronel will serve the second game of his three-match ban. So Fernando Meza will continue to deputise at right-back.
Maximiliano Romero will lead the line of attack.
Argentinos Juniors possible XI: D. Rodriguez; Meza, Galvan, Ramirez, Vega; Mac Allister, Ferreira, Oroz; Viveros, Romero, Herrera.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|D. Rodriguez, Acosta, Siri
|Defenders:
|Vega, Ramirez, Alvarez, Galvan, Meza, Santamaria, Guillen
|Midfielders:
|A. Rodriguez, Heredia, Ferreira, Oroz, Gamarra, Lescano, Mac Allister
|Forwards:
|S. Rodriguez, Romero, Veron, Herrera, Molina, Perello, Viveros, Ardaiz, Cordero
Banfield team news
El Taladro also have a lengthy injury list to deal with. Ankle injury victims Lautaro Gomez and Damian Diaz are not expected to return to action in this calendar year, while Lucas Palavecino is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Guillermo Enrique, Juan Alvarez, Mateo Perez and Alejandro Cabrera are sidelined with their respective concerns.
In attack, Bruno Sepulveda will be supported by Braian Galvan, Ignacio Rodriguez and Agustin Obando.
Banfield possible XI: Sanguinetti; Di Luciano, Maldonado, Hernandez, De Ritis; Canete, Nunez; Galvan, I. Rodriguez, Obando; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanguinetti, Vila, Devecchi
|Defenders:
|Maldonado, Hernandez, Maciel, De Ritis, Recalde, Iribarren, Insua, Cardozo, Aranda
|Midfielders:
|Nunez, Soraire, Gonzalez, I. Rodriguez, Bonifacio, Canete, Y. Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Rivera, Sepulveda, Galvan, Bisanz, Garate, Echeverria, Obando
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 10, 2024
|Argentinos Juniors 4-2 Banfield
|Liga Profesional
|September 15, 2023
|Banfield 0-1 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional
|July 2, 2023
|Banfield 1-0 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional
|July 25, 2022
|Banfield 1-1 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional
|April 1, 2022
|Banfield 0-2 Argentinos Juniors
|Liga Profesional