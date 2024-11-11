How to watch today's Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentinos Juniors will face off against Banfield in a Liga Profesional tie at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday.

Although there is no relegation and there will be 30 teams in the Argentine First Division in 2025, both Argentinos Juniors and Banfield are separated by just a point and are among the last quarter of the teams on the standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, CBS Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video and TyC Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield will be played at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Monday, November 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors team news

The hosts will remain without long-term absentee Luciano Sanchez due to a knee injury, while Juan Cardozo and Erik Godoy are also unlikely to be available for selection on Monday.

Besides, Alan Rodriguez on account of a sprained knee, and Kevin Coronel will serve the second game of his three-match ban. So Fernando Meza will continue to deputise at right-back.

Maximiliano Romero will lead the line of attack.

Argentinos Juniors possible XI: D. Rodriguez; Meza, Galvan, Ramirez, Vega; Mac Allister, Ferreira, Oroz; Viveros, Romero, Herrera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: D. Rodriguez, Acosta, Siri Defenders: Vega, Ramirez, Alvarez, Galvan, Meza, Santamaria, Guillen Midfielders: A. Rodriguez, Heredia, Ferreira, Oroz, Gamarra, Lescano, Mac Allister Forwards: S. Rodriguez, Romero, Veron, Herrera, Molina, Perello, Viveros, Ardaiz, Cordero

Banfield team news

El Taladro also have a lengthy injury list to deal with. Ankle injury victims Lautaro Gomez and Damian Diaz are not expected to return to action in this calendar year, while Lucas Palavecino is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Guillermo Enrique, Juan Alvarez, Mateo Perez and Alejandro Cabrera are sidelined with their respective concerns.

In attack, Bruno Sepulveda will be supported by Braian Galvan, Ignacio Rodriguez and Agustin Obando.

Banfield possible XI: Sanguinetti; Di Luciano, Maldonado, Hernandez, De Ritis; Canete, Nunez; Galvan, I. Rodriguez, Obando; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanguinetti, Vila, Devecchi Defenders: Maldonado, Hernandez, Maciel, De Ritis, Recalde, Iribarren, Insua, Cardozo, Aranda Midfielders: Nunez, Soraire, Gonzalez, I. Rodriguez, Bonifacio, Canete, Y. Rodriguez Forwards: Rivera, Sepulveda, Galvan, Bisanz, Garate, Echeverria, Obando

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentinos Juniors and Banfield across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 10, 2024 Argentinos Juniors 4-2 Banfield Liga Profesional September 15, 2023 Banfield 0-1 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional July 2, 2023 Banfield 1-0 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional July 25, 2022 Banfield 1-1 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional April 1, 2022 Banfield 0-2 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional

