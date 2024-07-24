Argentina vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Olympics match between Argentina and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will take on Morocco in the group stage of the Olympics at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium on Wednesday. They are in Group B, alongside Iraq and Ukraine.

Argentina will be hoping to repeat their success from the 2000s, having won the Gold medal in 2004 and 2008. They finished third in the group stage and were knocked out in the last two editions of the tournament and will be desperate to improve that run. It must be noted that the squad will be missing big names like Lionel Messi as national teams will be sending their U-23 squads to participate in the Olympics. Three overage players are allowed but Messi has been rested.

Morocco have never gone above third position in the group stage whenever they have qualified, and this will be their opportunity to script history. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Morocco kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 9am ET Venue: Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

The match will be played at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Argentina vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various US channels and streaming platforms, including Fubo. Refer to the table above for the full list of viewing options for this fixture,

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentina's squad the likes of Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli, and Thiago Almada. The first three names were also part of the senior team that won the 2024 Copa America earlier this month.

At 36, Otamendi is one of the three players over 23 in Javier Mascherano's squad, bringing valuable experience to the defence.

Argentina predicted XI: Rulli; Lujan, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Amione; Almada, Hezze, Medina; Zenon, Alvarez, Simeone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Brey Defenders: Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi Midfielders: Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze Forwards: Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran

Morocco team news

For Morocco, all members of Tarik Sektioui's squad have participated in training this week, except for Bologna's Oussama El Azzouzi, who is also expected to join very soon.

Morocco predicted XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, El Wafi, Boukamir, Nakach; Targhalline, Bouchouari, Richardson; Akhomach, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: El Kajoui, Ghanimi Defenders: Hakimi, Nakach, Boukamir, Tahif, El Ouahdi Midfielders: Bouchouari, El Khannouss, Kechta, Targhalline, El Azzouzi, Richardson Forwards: Ben Seghir, Rahimi, Akhomach, Maouhoub, Ezzalzouli

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

