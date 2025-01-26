How to watch today's Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying Argentina U20 will face the Colombia U20 challenge in Sudamericano U20 at Estadio Misael Delgado on Sunday.

The 2023 U20 World Cup quarter-finalists will play their first game of the competition, while Diego Placente's side put six unanswered goals past Brazil in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 kick-off time

The Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Colombia will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, January 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentina U20 team news

Manchester City-owned River Plate player Claudio Echeverri was involved in three of the six goals against Brazil, and should once again be deployed just behind club team-mate Agustin Ruberto in attack.

Santiago Hidalgo could come into the XI here, with Agustin Obregon also pushing for a start, while Ian Subiabre and Valentino Acuna are expected to keep their spots from the onset.

Colombia U20 team news

Injured midfielder Joel Canchimbo was replaced by Sergio Aponza in the 23-man final squad. Meanwhile, Envigado's Nilzo Ronaldo Ramirez Orozco was dropped by coach Cesar Torres.

