How to watch today's Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina U20 and Bolivia U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina U20 will seek to maintain their unbeaten tag in the 2025 Sudamericano U20 when they face Bolivia U20 at Estadio Misael Delgado on Tuesday.

After a high-flying start wherein they trounced Brazil 5-0, Los Cebollitas were last held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia. On the other hand, Bolivia will be looking to register their first point on the board following back-to-back losses against Ecuador and Brazil in Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 kick-off time

The Sudamericano U20 match between Argentina and Bolivia will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Tuesday, January 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentina U20 team news

The core of the Argentine side involving Juan Gimenez and Tobias Ramirez at centre-back, and Valentino Acuna pairing up with Milton Delgado in the middle, is set to remain the same.

In attack, coach Diego Placente started Santiago Hidalgo ahead of Agustin Ruberto in the Colombia draw, but Claudio Echeverri should continue in support in the number 10 role.

Bolivia U20 team news

Led by Argentine coach Jorge Perrotta, Bolivia had only one chance in their first XI in their last game, as Guilmar Centella replaced Santiago Melgar on the right wing.

Perrotta is likely to go with an unchanged line-up, with Jairo Rojas leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links