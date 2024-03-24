How to follow Argentina at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow Argentina at Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi may be in the twilight of his career, but Argentina are enjoying a purple patch at present. They're kings of the continent, World Cup winners, and going into the 2024 Copa America as favorites to defend their crown.

In the USA, a country where La Albiceleste lost on penalties in the Final eight years ago, Argentina will be one of the teams to watch, with fans hoping to see the likes of Messi and Angel Di Maria finish their international careers in style.

With the 2024 Copa America approaching fast, here are all the details you need to follow Argentina at the competition.

Argentina Copa America 2024 Group Draw

As the top seed in the competition, Argentina should have a relatively safe passage to the Quarterfinal. Drawn in Group A, they will face Peru and Chile, who caused heartbreak back in 2016. The final team still needs to be confirmed via a play-off on March 23. This will be contested between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago, with the winner going in as the fourth seed.

Group A FIFA World Rankings Argentina 1 Peru 33 Chile 42 Canada or Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off) 50 / 96

What is Argentina's first game in Copa America?

Argentina will open the tournament on June 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will kick off at 8 pm EDT, but the opponent has yet to be confirmed. It will depend on who makes it through the play-off.

In the Copa America 2024 build-up, Argentina will play two friendlies. Firstly, they'll face Ecuador on June 9 at Chicago's Soldier Field. Five days later, they'll move on to Commanders Field in Landover, where they will take on Guatemala, a nation that failed to qualify for the tournament.

Argentina Copa America Fixtures

Opponent Date Canada or Trinidad and Tobago Friday, June 21 Chile Wednesday, June 26 Peru Sunday, June 30

After taking on Group A's bottom seed, Lionel Messi and co. will move on to New Jersey, taking on Chile in the stadium they lost to them four years ago. Meeting at the MetLife Stadium on June 25, the Argentinians will be keen to put those ghosts to bed and dent Chile's hopes of qualification.

The team's last Group Stage game will then be at the Hard Rock Stadium, where this year's Copa America Final will be held. They will then meet in Peru on June 29.

If Argentina qualifies for the Quarterfinal, they will fly to Texas. If they top the group, it will be a trip to Houston on July 4, and if they finish runners-up, it will be a trip to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on July 5.

What stadiums could Argentina visit for Copa America 2024?

Copa America 2024 venues for the Group Stage have already been determined and are as follows:

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Argentina

Tickets to see Argentina at the tournament are already on sale, with prices starting at around $60. As you can imagine, tickets are selling quickly, and fans are keen to see Lionel Messi in his home nation's sky blue and white.

Fans can purchase tickets through the Copa America 2024 website, with official sellers being SeatGeek and Ticketmaster. Both operate as primary sellers and offer resale. Other trusted resellers offering Copa America tickets include Viagogo and StubHub.

If you are expecting Argentina to progress, tickets for the knockout stages are available. However, tickets for the Final don't go on sale until April.

Flights to see Argentina at Copa America 2024

All Copa America 2024 Argentina fixtures in the Group Stage take place along the East Coast with good connections between Atlanta and New York before moving south to Miami.

Has Argentina ever won Copa America?

Argentina is the most dominant nation in Copa America history, having won the competition 15 times, which is level with Uruguay.

They are the current holders, having won the Copa America in 2021, ending an almost 30-year wait for the title.

Who is favored for Copa America 2024?

As the current World Champions, it's no surprise that Argentina is a favorite for the competition with sportsbooks and most pundits. Alongside greats Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, they have some excellent young players.

Brazil are just behind them in terms of favorability, while Colombia, Uruguay, and the USA are considered outsiders.

Will Messi play at Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi is all set to play in what could be his last major international tournament. He'll be 37 years old by the end of the tournament, and it would perhaps be fitting to see one of the greatest ever finish off with successive Copa America titles.

Who will play for Argentina at Copa America 2024?

Joining Lionel Messi will be vice-captain Angel Di Maria, who may also make the tournament his last. Several exciting youngsters, including Premier League starlets Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alejandro Garnacho, are also expected to play in the tournament.