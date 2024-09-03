How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Taylor Ward and Mookie Betts hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels (57-80) and Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55) meet on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, starting a two-game series.
The LA Dodgers are 83-55 on the year after playing the Orioles and Diamondbacks. The LA Angels are 57-80 on the year after playing the Tigers and Mariners. The Dodgers and Angels split a pair at Dodger Stadium on June 21-22.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Angels vs Dodgers game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.
Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET or 6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.
Date:
|Tuesday, September 3, 2024
First-Pitch Time:
|9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT
Venue:
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Location:
|Anaheim, California
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB Network, MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSW, SNLA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers Team News
Los Angeles Angels
On the other side, Reid Detmers will be pitching for the LA Angels. Detmers has had a tough season, recording a 3-6 record with a 6.14 ERA and 70 strikeouts. His recent outings haven’t been much better, as he’s allowed 8 hits and 8 runs in his last 8.2 innings. At home, Detmers has struggled with a 6.27 ERA and a .282 opponent batting average over 33 innings. His track record against the Dodgers is less than stellar, with a 0-3 record, a 7.58 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in his career against them.
Shohei Ohtani leads the charge for the Dodgers, boasting a team-high 44 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a standout .292 batting average. In the broader MLB landscape, Ohtani ranks second in home runs and is fifth in RBIs, underscoring his elite status. Freddie Freeman has also been a key contributor, hitting .288 with 31 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, and drawing 66 walks this season.
Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|P. Sandoval
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|L. Rengifo
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List (Wrist)
|K. Cáceres
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Lat)
|R. Stephenson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
|A. Wantz
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|M. Trout
|Center fielder
|60-Day Injured List (Meniscus)
|J. Marte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Viral Infection)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walker Buehler takes the mound for the LA Dodgers, coming into the game with a 1-4 record, a 5.88 ERA, and 39 strikeouts this season. Buehler has struggled recently, surrendering 16 hits and 8 earned runs over his last 12 innings. On the road, his performance has been even shakier, posting an 8.84 ERA and allowing a .333 batting average in 19.1 innings. However, against the LA Angels, Buehler has fared better, holding a 1-0 record with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in his career.
Zachary Neto paces the Angels in home runs (20), runs batted in (66) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .250. Nolan Schanuel is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 walks.
Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|C. Brogdon
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Foot)
|D. May
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow/Esophagus)
|G. Sheehan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
|Y. Yamamoto
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Triceps)
|R. Ryan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
|J. Paxton
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Leg)
|M. Margot
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List (Groin)
Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|03/09/24
|R. Detmers (3-6)
|W. Buehler (1-4)
|04/09/24
|G. Canning (4-12)
|B. Miller (2-3)
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/23/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Los Angeles Angels
|MLB
|06/22/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 2-3 Los Angeles Angels
|MLB
|03/27/24
|Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
|Spring Training
|03/26/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 0-6 Los Angeles Angels
|Spring Training
|03/25/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Los Angeles Angels
|Spring Training