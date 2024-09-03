This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor Ward and Mookie Betts hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels (57-80) and Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55) meet on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, starting a two-game series.

The LA Dodgers are 83-55 on the year after playing the Orioles and Diamondbacks. The LA Angels are 57-80 on the year after playing the Tigers and Mariners. The Dodgers and Angels split a pair at Dodger Stadium on June 21-22.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Angels vs Dodgers game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET or 6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.

Date:Tuesday, September 3, 2024
First-Pitch Time:9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT
Venue:Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Location:Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network, MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSW, SNLA

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

Los Angeles Angels

On the other side, Reid Detmers will be pitching for the LA Angels. Detmers has had a tough season, recording a 3-6 record with a 6.14 ERA and 70 strikeouts. His recent outings haven’t been much better, as he’s allowed 8 hits and 8 runs in his last 8.2 innings. At home, Detmers has struggled with a 6.27 ERA and a .282 opponent batting average over 33 innings. His track record against the Dodgers is less than stellar, with a 0-3 record, a 7.58 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in his career against them.

Shohei Ohtani leads the charge for the Dodgers, boasting a team-high 44 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a standout .292 batting average. In the broader MLB landscape, Ohtani ranks second in home runs and is fifth in RBIs, underscoring his elite status. Freddie Freeman has also been a key contributor, hitting .288 with 31 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, and drawing 66 walks this season.

Angels injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
P. SandovalStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
L. RengifoThird baseman60-Day Injured List (Wrist)
K. CáceresRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Lat)
R. StephensonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
A. WantzRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
M. TroutCenter fielder60-Day Injured List (Meniscus)
J. MarteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Viral Infection)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler takes the mound for the LA Dodgers, coming into the game with a 1-4 record, a 5.88 ERA, and 39 strikeouts this season. Buehler has struggled recently, surrendering 16 hits and 8 earned runs over his last 12 innings. On the road, his performance has been even shakier, posting an 8.84 ERA and allowing a .333 batting average in 19.1 innings. However, against the LA Angels, Buehler has fared better, holding a 1-0 record with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in his career.

Zachary Neto paces the Angels in home runs (20), runs batted in (66) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .250. Nolan Schanuel is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 walks.

Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
C. BrogdonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Foot)
D. MayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow/Esophagus)
G. SheehanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
Y. YamamotoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Triceps)
R. RyanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
J. PaxtonStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Leg)
M. MargotRight fielder10-Day Injured List (Groin)

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

DateHome TeamAway Team
03/09/24R. Detmers (3-6)W. Buehler (1-4)
04/09/24G. Canning (4-12)B. Miller (2-3)

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB:

DateMatchCompetition
06/23/24Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Los Angeles AngelsMLB
06/22/24Los Angeles Dodgers 2-3 Los Angeles AngelsMLB
03/27/24Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Los Angeles DodgersSpring Training
03/26/24Los Angeles Dodgers 0-6 Los Angeles AngelsSpring Training
03/25/24Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Los Angeles AngelsSpring Training
