How to watch today's Angel City vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will be looking to take advantage of back-to-back home games in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they welcome Portland Thorns to the BMO Stadium on Monday.

Back-to-back losses against Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville sees Becki Tweed's side trail the top eight by four points.

Meanwhile, looking to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following a 3-2 defeat at San Diego Wave in the Concacaf Women's Champions Cup, the Thorns' play-off spot is also yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Angel City vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Angel City vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Monday, September 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Meggie Doughtery-Howard and Sydney Leroux have found the target in the recent games and are likely to continue in the final third, with Alyssa Thompson on the left side.

With Doughtery-Howard pushing forward, Katie Zelem could be joined by Madison Hammond in the middle.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Curry, Vignola; Hammond, Zelem; Emslie, Dougherty-Howard, A. Thompson; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Portland Thorns team news

The visitors' head coach, Rob Gale, is likely to revert to a similar lineup from the last league game against Chicago Red Stars.

So centre-forward Christine Sinclair would supported by Alexa Spaanstra and Sophia Smith from the wide areas, with Kelli Hubly and Becky Sauerbrunn at centre-back.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Reyes; Coffey, Sugita; Spaanstra, Moultrie, Smith; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Angel City and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 15, 2023 Angel City 5-1 Portland Thorns NWSL July 29, 2023 Angel City 2-1 Portland Thorns NWSL Challenge Cup May 31, 2023 Portland Thorns 3-2 Angel City NWSL Challenge Cup April 29, 2023 Angel City 3-3 Portland Thorns NWSL July 1, 2022 Angel City 1-1 Portland Thorns NWSL

