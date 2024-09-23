How to watch today's Angel City vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Angel City will be looking to take advantage of back-to-back home games in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they welcome Portland Thorns to the BMO Stadium on Monday.
Back-to-back losses against Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville sees Becki Tweed's side trail the top eight by four points.
Meanwhile, looking to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following a 3-2 defeat at San Diego Wave in the Concacaf Women's Champions Cup, the Thorns' play-off spot is also yet to be confirmed.
Angel City vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium
The NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.
It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Monday, September 23, in the US.
Team news & squads
Angel City team news
Meggie Doughtery-Howard and Sydney Leroux have found the target in the recent games and are likely to continue in the final third, with Alyssa Thompson on the left side.
With Doughtery-Howard pushing forward, Katie Zelem could be joined by Madison Hammond in the middle.
Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Curry, Vignola; Hammond, Zelem; Emslie, Dougherty-Howard, A. Thompson; Leroux.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
|Defenders:
|Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
|Midfielders:
|Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond
|Forwards:
|Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson
Portland Thorns team news
The visitors' head coach, Rob Gale, is likely to revert to a similar lineup from the last league game against Chicago Red Stars.
So centre-forward Christine Sinclair would supported by Alexa Spaanstra and Sophia Smith from the wide areas, with Kelli Hubly and Becky Sauerbrunn at centre-back.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Reyes; Coffey, Sugita; Spaanstra, Moultrie, Smith; Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
|Midfielders:
|Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Angel City and Portland Thorns across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 15, 2023
|Angel City 5-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|July 29, 2023
|Angel City 2-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|May 31, 2023
|Portland Thorns 3-2 Angel City
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|April 29, 2023
|Angel City 3-3 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|July 1, 2022
|Angel City 1-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL