NWSL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Angel City vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will be looking to take advantage of back-to-back home games in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they welcome Portland Thorns to the BMO Stadium on Monday.

Back-to-back losses against Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville sees Becki Tweed's side trail the top eight by four points.

Meanwhile, looking to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following a 3-2 defeat at San Diego Wave in the Concacaf Women's Champions Cup, the Thorns' play-off spot is also yet to be confirmed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angel City vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Angel City vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 23, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm PT / 10 pm ET
Venue:Audi Field

The NWSL match between Angel City and Portland Thorns will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Monday, September 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Meggie Doughtery-Howard and Sydney Leroux have found the target in the recent games and are likely to continue in the final third, with Alyssa Thompson on the left side.

With Doughtery-Howard pushing forward, Katie Zelem could be joined by Madison Hammond in the middle.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Curry, Vignola; Hammond, Zelem; Emslie, Dougherty-Howard, A. Thompson; Leroux.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
Defenders:Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
Midfielders:Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond
Forwards:Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Portland Thorns team news

The visitors' head coach, Rob Gale, is likely to revert to a similar lineup from the last league game against Chicago Red Stars.

So centre-forward Christine Sinclair would supported by Alexa Spaanstra and Sophia Smith from the wide areas, with Kelli Hubly and Becky Sauerbrunn at centre-back.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Reyes; Coffey, Sugita; Spaanstra, Moultrie, Smith; Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
Midfielders:Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Angel City and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 15, 2023Angel City 5-1 Portland ThornsNWSL
July 29, 2023Angel City 2-1 Portland ThornsNWSL Challenge Cup
May 31, 2023Portland Thorns 3-2 Angel CityNWSL Challenge Cup
April 29, 2023Angel City 3-3 Portland ThornsNWSL
July 1, 2022Angel City 1-1 Portland ThornsNWSL

Useful links

