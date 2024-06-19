Angel City FC vs Racing Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will take on Racing Louisville in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

Only three points separate eighth-placed Racing Louisville and 11th-placed Angel City. The hosts are winless in their last five games and will be desperate for a point. The visitors have two wins in their last seven games and have fared slightly better in recent games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City FC vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Racing Louisville.

The players to watch out for will be Claire Emslie who has five goals to her name and Alyssa Thompson who has registered five assists this term.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; G. Thompson, Curry, Reid, Vignola; Nabet, Rodriguez; A. Thompson, Le Bihann, Emslie; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville also have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game.

Savanna DeMelo is currently the team's top scorer with five goals this season and will be a threat in front of the goal. Uchenna Kanu is close behind with four goals. Back in goal, Katie Lund will hope to add to her tally four clean sheets.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/08/23 Racing Louisville 1 - 1 Angel City NWSL 16/04/23 Angel City 2 - 2 Racing Louisville NWSL 26/09/22 Angel City 1 - 3 Racing Louisville NWSL 12/06/22 Racing Louisville 2 - 3 Angel City NWSL

Useful links