How to watch today's Club America vs St Louis City Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Club America and St Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will face St Louis City in a round of 16 tie at the 2024 Leagues Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday.

Andre Jardine's Eagles and St Louis overcame Atlas and Portland Timbers 2-1 and 3-1, respectively, in their opening games at the knockout stage of the tournament.

Club America vs St Louis City kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Club America and St Louis City will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Club America and St Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live-action live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas and TUDN.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas is yet to recover from a leg injury, while Spanish defender Jorge Mere is ruled out with an ACL injury.

After being forced off in the Atlas win, Sebastian Caceres emerges as a doubt. As a result, Nestor Araujo can slot in at the back.

Captain Henry Martin is the main threat in attack.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Borja; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Rodriguez; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Caceres, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

St Louis City team news

The likes of Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss, Clio Pompeu, Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak are all sidelined through injuries.

Meanwhile, St Louis interim John Hackworth is likely to ring in some changes from the Timbers win. Nokkvi Thorisson could be pushed forward, with John Klein, Eduard Lowen and Indiana Vassilev supporting the centre-forward.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Reid; Blom, Pearce; Klein, Lowen, Vassilev; Thorisson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Wentzel, Reid, Horn, Kessier Midfielders: Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Club America and St Louis City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 27, 2023 Club America 4-0 St Louis City Leagues Cup

