How to watch today's Club America vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Atletico San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leading the Liga MX Clausura 2025 standings table, Club America will face Atletico San Luis at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday.

Aguilas are coming off a 4-1 win at Santos Laguna, while San Luis suffered a 0-3 home defeat against Necaxa over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and TUDN.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, January 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Defensive duo Igor Lichnovsky and Jorge Mere are expected to be sidelined through February with knee injuries. Besides, midfielder Antonio Alvarez is unlikely to be available due to a thigh concern.

Alejandro Zendejas should continue as a vital cog in attack, although Victor Davila will start up front

Atletico San Luis team news

San Luis boss Domenec Torrent could revert to a five-man backline with Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Guillen and Aldo Cruz at the heart, while either Vitinho or Leo Bonatini could feature up front.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Dourado and Sebastien Salles-Lamonge are likely to keep their place in the XI.

