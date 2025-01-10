+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX Femenil
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club America vs Queretaro Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America have defeated Queretaro in 10 of the 11 games in Liga MX Femenil since 2019 when the two sides face off at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Friday.

Yet to register a win over America, Queretaro suffered a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Pachuca days ago, while Angel Villacampa's side booked a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the first round of Torneo Clausura 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America Femenil vs Queretaro Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club America Femenil vs Queretaro Femenil kick-off time

Liga MX Femenil - Clausura

The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Friday, January 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America Femenil team news

Scarlett Camberos, who scored both goals in the Cruz Azul win, will partner Brazilian forward Priscila in attack.

At the back, Nancy Antonio, Karen Luna, Jana Gutierrez and Kimberly Rodriguez would shield goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Queretaro Femenil team news

The visitors have lost the likes of Alondra Camargo, Jazmin Enrigue and Magaly Cortes to recent transfers and are yet to sign replacements.

Midfielder Lia Moran scored the only goal for Queretaro in the Pachuca drubbing.

Form

AME
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

QUE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AME

Last 5 matches

QUE

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

16

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

