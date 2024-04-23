Club America vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League semi-final

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club America and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX sides Club America and Pachuca will square at Estadio Azteca for a CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday.

Club America overpowered MLS outfit New England Revolution 9-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, and Los Tuzos defeated Costa Rican club Herediano 7-1 over two legs to progress further in the continental tournament.

Club America vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final match between Club America and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final match between Club America and Pachuca is available to watch and stream online live through FS1 (Fox Sports 1), TUDN, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Brian Rodriguez's red card in the 2-1 league loss against Pumas UNAM at the weekend has no implications here.

However, Rodriguez may start on the bench as Henry Martin would be expected to lead the attack, with Alejandro Zendejas also likely to be involved from the onset.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Zendejas; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Pachuca team news

Pachuca boss Guillermo Almada will miss Israel Luna on account of an ACL injury, but Celso Ortiz could shake off his knee problem ahead of the game.

Erick Sanchez is back after serving a domestic ban in the 2-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Salomon Rondon should start up front, with Bryan Gonzalez at left-back.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; L. Rodriguez, Barreto, Micolta, B. Gonzalez; Deossa, Pedraza; Lopez, Luna, Idrissi; Rondo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Cabral, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, Ortiz, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez Forwards: De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Pachuca across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 17, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America Liga MX October 3, 2023 America 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX March 4, 2023 America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX August 17, 2022 Pachuca 0-3 America Liga MX May 22, 2022 Pachuca 3-0 America Liga MX

