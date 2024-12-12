How to watch today's Club America vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Monterrey will play the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, Andre Jardine's men finished the job in the second leg with a 4-3 win over Cruz Azul, while Monterrey overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against San Luis to win the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura final between Club America and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The Liga MX Apertura final between Club America and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Club America team news

Defender Cristian Borja is a doubt due to a knock, while key player Rodrigo Aguirre earned himself a red card after scoring the last-minute winner against Cruz Azul.

However, Jardine is not short of options to pick from and captain Henry Martin will continue to lead the line as the team's joint top scorer - alongside Aguirre - with nine goals.

Monterrey team news

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and midfielder Jordi Cortizo remain sidelined with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Andres Guzman and Roberto de la Rosa are doubts.

Rayados boss Martin Demichelis will bank on German Berterame to score in four consecutive matches, while Brandon Vazquez is in line to slot in for De la Rosa if required.

