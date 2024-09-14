How to watch today's Club America vs Chivas game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Super Clasico start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will lock horns with Chivas in a Clasico Nacional tie in Liga MX at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

The hosts, who are currently sharing their 'home' with Cruz Azul, will hope for a turnaround after facing back-to-back league defeats ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, Chivas are five points clear of their arch-rivals following a 5-0 victory over Juarez on the previous matchday.

How to watch Club America vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Club America vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:50 pm PT / 8:50 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Puebla will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:50 pm PT / 8:50 pm ET on Saturday, September 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

As for the hosts, Diego Valdes, Igor Lichnovsky and Alejandro Zendejas will all miss the game, while Richard Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres remain in doubt.

So Rodrigo Aguirre could deputize in place of Sanchez, while captain Henry Martin continues to lead the attack.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Caceres; Aguirre, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Borja; B. Rodriguez, Valdes; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Caceres, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Chivas team news

Mateo Chavez and Carlos Cisneros are likely to be available for selection at the weekend, but Chicharito and Yael Padilla are reportedly facing tenderness issues ahead of the game.

As such, Armando Gonzalez should start upfront once again, as Chivas boss Fernando Gago will be tempted to start with the same side from the Juarez win.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Castillo; R. Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cowell; A. Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Chivas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 18, 2024 Club America 1-0 Chivas Liga MX May 15, 2024 Chivas 0-0 Club America Liga MX March 16, 2024 Chivas 0-0 Club America Liga MX March 13, 2024 Club America 2-3 Chivas Concacaf Champions Cup March 6, 2024 Chivas 0-3 Club America Concacaf Champions Cup

