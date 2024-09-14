+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
América Chivas Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club America vs Chivas game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Super Clasico start time

CF AmericaCD GuadalajaraCF America vs CD GuadalajaraLiga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will lock horns with Chivas in a Clasico Nacional tie in Liga MX at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

The hosts, who are currently sharing their 'home' with Cruz Azul, will hope for a turnaround after facing back-to-back league defeats ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, Chivas are five points clear of their arch-rivals following a 5-0 victory over Juarez on the previous matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club America vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 14, 2024
Kick-off time:5:50 pm PT / 8:50 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Puebla will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:50 pm PT / 8:50 pm ET on Saturday, September 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicharito Hernández Chivas Clausura 2024Getty

Club America team news

As for the hosts, Diego Valdes, Igor Lichnovsky and Alejandro Zendejas will all miss the game, while Richard Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres remain in doubt.

So Rodrigo Aguirre could deputize in place of Sanchez, while captain Henry Martin continues to lead the attack.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Caceres; Aguirre, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Borja; B. Rodriguez, Valdes; Martin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Estrada, Cota
Defenders:Reyes, Caceres, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez
Midfielders:Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez
Forwards:Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Chivas team news

Mateo Chavez and Carlos Cisneros are likely to be available for selection at the weekend, but Chicharito and Yael Padilla are reportedly facing tenderness issues ahead of the game.

As such, Armando Gonzalez should start upfront once again, as Chivas boss Fernando Gago will be tempted to start with the same side from the Juarez win.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseno, G. Sepulveda, Castillo; R. Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cowell; A. Gonzalez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
Forwards:Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Chivas across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 18, 2024Club America 1-0 ChivasLiga MX
May 15, 2024Chivas 0-0 Club AmericaLiga MX
March 16, 2024Chivas 0-0 Club AmericaLiga MX
March 13, 2024Club America 2-3 ChivasConcacaf Champions Cup
March 6, 2024Chivas 0-3 Club AmericaConcacaf Champions Cup

Useful links

