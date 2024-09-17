How to watch today's Club America vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the Clasico Nacional victory, Club America will seek to continue their recovery in Liga MX when they face Atlas at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday.

Aguillas defeated Chivas 1-0 at the weekend to put an end to their three-game losing run in all competitions, while Atlas will also hope to register back-to-back league wins after beating 10-man Pachuca 2-0 on the previous matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club America vs Atlas kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Atlas will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, September 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Continuing without Sebastian Caceres and Igor Lichnovsky, who are out due to a muscle injury and a knee surgery respectively, Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas are also doubtful to return after missing the Chivas win.

America boss Andre Jardine could make some rotations for the mid-week tie as Brian Rodriguez could be handed a start alongside captain Henry Martin in attack.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Juarez, Araujo, Borja; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, R. Sanchez, E. Sanchez; B. Rodriguez, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Atlas team news

While Mauro Manotas will not return before at least a few months due to an ACL injury, Leonardo Flores and Brian Lozano are doubts for the game.

U23 player Victor Rios can continue in the front three, alongside Eduardo Aguirre and Raymundo Felgencio.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Lozano, Nervo, Doria, Reyes; Marquez, Zaldivar, Rocha, Victor; Rios, E. Aguirre, Fulgencio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, Doria, G. Aguirre, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Murillo, Marquez, Rocha, B. Lozano, Bass, Rios Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Atlas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 9, 2024 Club America 2-1 Atlas Leagues Cup March 2, 2024 Atlas 1-5 Club America Liga MX August 20, 2023 Club America 1-1 Atlas Liga MX February 25, 2023 Atlas 2-2 Club America Liga MX July 2, 2022 Club America 0-0 Atlas Liga MX

