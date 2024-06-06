Algeria vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Algeria and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Algeria will aim for a third straight win in the World Cup Qualification CAF when they welcome Guinea to Stade Nelson Mandela on Thursday.

While the Greens have so far picked up wins over Somalia and Mozambique in Group G, Syli National will look to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Botswana.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Algeria vs Guinea kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Stade Nelson Mandela

The World Cup Qualification CAF match between Algeria and Guinea will be played at Stade Nelson Mandela in Baraki, Algiers, Algeria.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, June 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Algeria vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Algeria and Guinea is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

Team news & squads

Algeria team news

Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic left out Riyad Mahrez from his squad as the Al-Ahli forward missed his side's last two games in the Saudi League due to a knock.

Ramy Bensebaini, Islam Slimani and Youcef Belaili are sidelined through injuries, while the likes of Baghdad Bounedjah, Said Benrahma, Houssem Aouar, Ismael Bennacer and Nabil Bentaleb have been called up.

Algeria possible XI: Zeghba; Kerkhof, Mandi, Madani, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Bennacer; Benzia, Aouar, Benrahma; Bounedjah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandrea, Zeghba, Benbot Defenders: Mandi, Atal, Tougai, Ait-Nouri, Guitoun, Hadjam, Belaid, Madani, Keddad Midfielders: Bentaleb, Bennacer, Zerrouki, Aouar, Kendouci Forwards: Bounedjah, Brahimi, Benrahma, Amoura, Benzia, Gouiri, Bakrar, Moussa

Guinea team news

Midfielder Naby Keita has been out of action since being placed under suspension by Werder Bremen in April, costing him a place in the Guinea squad.

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby is a doubt on account of a knee injury.

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy should start in attack after scoring 28 goals in as many games in the recently concluded Bundesliga season.

Guinea possible XI: Kone; Diakite, Sow, Jeanvier, I. Sylla; Guilavogui, Diawara, Konate, S. Sylla; Guirassy, Bayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Kone, L. Diakhaby Defenders: An. Conte, I. Sylla, M. Diakhaby, Diakite, M. Camara, S. Sylla, Ab. Conte, A. Sylla Midfielders: Diawara, Moriba, Cisse, A. Camara, Konate, Conde Forwards: Guilavogui, Guirassy, Bayo, Barry, Dansoko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Algeria and Guinea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2022 Algeria 1-0 Guinea International Friendly July 7, 2019 Algeria 3-0 Guinea Africa Cup of Nations June 6, 2017 Algeria 2-1 Guinea International Friendly October 9, 2015 Algeria 1-2 Guinea International Friendly August 14, 2013 Algeria 2-2 Guinea International Friendly

