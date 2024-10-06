How to watch today's Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a big win in the European top flight, Barcelona will return to La Liga action when they take on Alaves at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Although Hansi Flick's men thrashed Young Boys 5-0 in a mid-week Champions League tie, the Blaugrana will need to bounce back from their only league win this season. Barca suffered a 4-2 loss at Osasuna in the previous domestic outing.

Meanwhile, Alaves will be looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back league defeats away from home against Real Madrid and Getafe.

How to watch Alaves vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET Venue: Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 pm ET on Sunday, October 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Alaves team news

Having missed the trip to Getafe last weekend, Hugo Novoa is unlikely to be available for selection once again, while Abdel Abqar and Aleksander Sedlar could shake off their niggles ahead of kick-off.

Alaves boss Luis Garcia could stick with a similar line-up from the game against Getafe, with Joan Jordan in the middle and Toni Martinez leading the line.

With Antonio Sivera in goal, Carlos Vicente will feature on the right flank.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, Diarra; Jordan, Benavidez; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sivera, Owono, Rodriguez Defenders: Sanchez, Abqar, Sedlar, Mourino, Tenaglia, Diarra Midfielders: Blanco, Vincente, Guevara, Conechny, Guridi, Stoichkov, Romerom, Protesoni, Jordan Forwards: Villalibre, Martinez, Martin, Garcia, Rebbach

Barcelona team news

The visitors will remain without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Gavi on account of injuries.

On the other hand, Inigo Martinez is in line for another start at the back, while Eric Garcia is back after serving his European ban and could replace Ferran Torres in the XI.

Having recovered from an ankle injury, Frenkie de Jong also finds himself in the matchday squad after coming off the bench against Young Boys.

Inaki Pena will stand in between the sticks here, but would soon see competition from new signing Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Yaakobishbili Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia, Fort, Martin, Dominguez Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, De Jong Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Alaves and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 3, 2024 Alaves 1-3 Barcelona La Liga November 12, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Alaves La Liga January 23, 2022 Alaves 0-1 Barcelona La Liga October 30, 2021 Barcelona 1-1 Alaves La Liga February 13, 2021 Barcelona 5-1 Alaves La Liga

