How to watch today's Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will look to keep the pressure on Saudi Pro League leaders Ittihad when they make the trip to Al Shabab Club Stadium to take on Al Shabab on Saturday.

As Ittihad picked up a win last time out, Jorge Jesus' side dropped to second following a 3-2 loss at Al Khaleej on matchday 11. Meanwhile, Al Shabab aim to extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Al Okhdood.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal will be played at Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Shabab team news

Al Shabab boss Vitor Pereira will be without Fahad Al-Muwallad and Yannick Carrasco on account of their respective injuries.

Goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim is also set to remain unavailable for selection after missing the last four games due to an ACL problem.

Al Hilal team news

While Neymar continues to nurse his hamstring injury, Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah remains a doubt after missing the game against Al Okhdood due to a muscle injury.

Malcom and Ruben Neves are also sidelined through injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links