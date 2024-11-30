How to watch today's Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Al Hilal will look to keep the pressure on Saudi Pro League leaders Ittihad when they make the trip to Al Shabab Club Stadium to take on Al Shabab on Saturday.
As Ittihad picked up a win last time out, Jorge Jesus' side dropped to second following a 3-2 loss at Al Khaleej on matchday 11. Meanwhile, Al Shabab aim to extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Al Okhdood.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal kick-off time
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Hilal will be played at Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 30, in the US.
Team news & squads
Al Shabab team news
Al Shabab boss Vitor Pereira will be without Fahad Al-Muwallad and Yannick Carrasco on account of their respective injuries.
Goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim is also set to remain unavailable for selection after missing the last four games due to an ACL problem.
Al Hilal team news
While Neymar continues to nurse his hamstring injury, Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah remains a doubt after missing the game against Al Okhdood due to a muscle injury.
Malcom and Ruben Neves are also sidelined through injury.